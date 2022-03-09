On Monday, Feb. 28 at approximately 1 a.m. Sunnyside Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 600 block of E. Edison Ave.
Three victims with gunshot wounds were located at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill. Officers secured the scene and assisted in provided first aid to victims until ambulances from Sunnyside Fire Department arrived.
Victims were transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
The incident is believed to stem from an argument from inside the bar. Alfredo Guzman-Torres, 24, of Grandview has been arrested for Provoking an Assault and Fourth-Degree Assault.
Sunnyside Police have probable cause for the arrest of Jose Alberto Guzman-Torres, 31, of Outlook. Guzman-Torres is believed to be armed. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guzman-Torres is asked to contact Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.