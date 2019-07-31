SUNNYSIDE — City police officers were dispatched to 1700 Cascade Way last Wednesday, July 17 in response to a possible assault between two men, in which property damage and physical injury were reported.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered one man, identified as Pablo J. Echeverria, 37, holding a 36-inch steel socket wrench and a male victim with facial and rib injuries, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Echeverria was taken into custody without incident. He made a preliminary court appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, July 23.
