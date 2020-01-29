YAKIMA — Lower Valley residents who made their preliminary appearances in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday faced charges from eluding police and possession of a stolen motor vehicle to failure to register as a sex offender.
Nicholas R. Villaneuva, 35, of Granger appeared before Judge Kevin S. Naught on charges of eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Villaneuva was stopped by Sunnyside Police officers Saturday, Jan. 25 after he led police on a high rate reaching speeds of 100 mph in a 35 mph and 50 mph zone west of Sunnyside.
Villaneuva, along with a female passenger, were booked into Sunnyside city jail and held until their court appearances. Villaneuva is currently in the Yakima County Jail.
Also appearing before Judge Naught was Lila Lenell Everybodytalksabout, 42, of Granger facing charges for failure to register as a sex offender.
Everybodytalksabout had a 10-year requirement to register with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) following a felony conviction for unlawful imprisonment in 2015.
Everybodytalksabout was charged with failing to register and for not checking in with the YCSO within three days of being released from the Yakima County Jail. She is currently being held in the county jail.
