YAKIMA and BENTON COUNTIES — The Washington State Department of Health has charged and suspended registrations of health care providers in Yakima and Benton Counties.
Yakima County
In October 2019, the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Mary D. Juarez (NC60391099) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. The state Department of Social and Health Services determined Juarez financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Her placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry prohibits her from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Benton County
In October 2019, the Surgical Technologist and Medical Assistant programs indefinitely suspended the surgical technologist, medical assistant-phlebotomist, and certified medical assistant credentials of Angela Marie Broders (ST60171520, PC60379751, CM60379757), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.
To learn more, go to doh.wa.gov.
