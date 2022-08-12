YAKIMA COUNTY — State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.

The Canyon Road Fire began on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and is estimated at 1,500 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and small trees and is threatening homes, infrastructure, and the Grandview Wastewater Treatment Plant. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

