YAKIMA COUNTY — State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
The Canyon Road Fire began on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and is estimated at 1,500 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and small trees and is threatening homes, infrastructure, and the Grandview Wastewater Treatment Plant. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated to Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Canyon Road Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization.
The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
