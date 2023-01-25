A Washington State Patrol Trooper was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder on westbound I-82 at mile post 66, Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
Trooper Chris Thorson posted the traffic alert along with photos of the State Patrol vehicle with significant damage to the back of it on Twitter at 7:45 a.m.
