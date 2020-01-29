SUNNYSIDE — A stolen car and counterfeit bills were discovered by a Sunnyside Police Officer while doing a drive-by welfare check.
A Buick Regal was found in the parking lot at the Rodeway Inn, 408 E. Yakima Valley Highway, occupied by one person, Monday, Jan. 20.
Shortly after confirming the vehicle was stolen, the occupant, Cynthia S. Fernandez, 48, was taken into custody.
Several counterfeit bills were located upon inventory of the car before it was towed to the police department and sealed pending a search warrant.
The registered owner of the vehicle, Chazney G. Hamel, had recently reported it stolen, along with several items from her apartment.
All items, including the counterfeit bills, were recovered by police.
