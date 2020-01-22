GRANGER — A vehicle stolen from the Prosser area was found in a hop field near Nass Road Friday, Jan. 17.
According to Yakima County Sheriff deputies, the owners were notified, and they drove it back to Benton County.
Anyone will information regarding this incident is urged to call YSO at 509-574-2543.
