MABTON — Two cars stolen from city yards just before Christmas were recovered with nothing missing from the vehicles. Both vehicles were found abandoned miles from their owners’ homes.
Last week, Salomon Medina of Washington Avenue left his car running to return to his house for a moment, only to return to find his van gone.
“I know I shouldn’t have left the motor running,” he is reported as saying, “but I was just grabbing something from the house quick and in a hurry to get to work.”
Just a week earlier his brother Juan Medina, who lives on Vance Road, awoke to find his truck missing from his back yard. His son, Ozzie Medina, admitted the keys were left in the truck.
“We have never had any problems like this out here,” the younger Medina said.
Juan Medina’s vehicle was found abandoned in a field at the end of Washout Road in Sunnyside and Salomon Medina’s van was found abandoned in rural Prosser.
Mabton Police Chief David Marks reported his officers have seen a recent uptick in vehicle thefts in the community.
“We’ve seen cars stolen that people had left warming up in their driveways and or left the keys in the vehicle,” he noted.
Additionally, according to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.61.600, “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine.”
Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs also reported in 2019 that Washington state was fourth in the country for highest motor vehicle thefts with the city of Yakima ranking at no. 9 for Top 10 U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Area by Motor Vehicle Theft Rate.
“The best advice I could give is to lock up your car and don’t leave the keys in the ignition” Marks urged.
He also recommended setting alarms and using anti- theft club devices.
