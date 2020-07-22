SUNNYSIDE — A transient woman Annastasia Rodriguez, 32, was booked into the Yakima County Department of Corrections on a $5,000 bond for charges of stolen property with gross misdemeanor charges to be forwarded to Sunnyside Municipal Court.
According to court documents, on Tuesday, July 14, at about 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the Safeway parking lot in response to a vehicle prowl in progress. Officers were advised that Rodriguez was in the victims’ vehicle.
Rodriguez then fled on foot while one of the victims followed the suspect until officers arrived. The reporting party reported that Rodriguez stated she did not steal anything and threw two purses and a wallet at the victim according to Officer D. Scott of the Sunnyside Police.
The items recovered — including several bank cards — not belonging to the victims of Safeway vehicle prowl but to a third victim and their family members and was reported stolen on July 13.
Rodriguez was taken into custody for an unrelated alcohol theft at Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside from where she was then transferred to Yakima County Department of Corrections.
Rodriguez’s Friday, July 17 preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court resulted in her being held on a $5,000 bond.
