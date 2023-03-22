WAPATO — The Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a structure fire at 91 South Street, on Friday, March 17.
Officials were dispatched to a residential structure fire on a wood frame single family residence that was threatening neighboring properties. Upon arrival, the residence was fully involved and spreading to neighboring structures.
Fire officials were able to protect the neighboring properties with minimal damage and confine the damage to the primary residence, which ended in a total loss, according to a media release from the Yakima County District 5.
While fire crews were battling the fire at 91 South Street, YCFD5 was dispatched to a second active structure fire less than a mile away at 181 Kemper Lane, which also resulted in a total loss of the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.