YAKIMA — Two brothers from Sunnyside are facing forgery and first-degree theft charges after allegedly purchasing items from the Bleyhl’s locations in Sunnyside and Grandview using their employer’s credit.
A farmer in Grandview reported the forgery April 24 to Grandview Police, who investigated activity by Angel Graviel Garcia, 26, and his brother Emmanuel L. Garcia, 20.
The brothers were arrested May 23 and made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on May 28.
Judge Michael G. McCarthy found there was probable cause for each of them to be formally charged during a June 11 arraignment.
The farmer, a former employer of the men, found inconsistencies with his bill from Bleyhl’s. He initially discovered more than $3,800 in unauthorized charges were made to his account.
Another bill was received, and additional unauthorized charges were made, bringing the total to nearly $8,000.
Police say one of the brothers attempted to convince investigators the charges were made with prior approval from the employer, but several of the receipts collected as evidence showed one of the brothers signed another employee’s name on them.
Bleyhl’s credited the farmer for several of the unauthorized charges, making the company suffer the loss “… so Bleyhl’s is also a victim in the case,” Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp wrote in a narrative submitted to prosecutors and the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.