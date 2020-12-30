SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Fire District 5 (YCFD5) released the structure fire that occurred on the 3000 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road on Dec. 22 at 11:56 a.m. resulted in a total loss of property and the fatality of one civilian.
Captain on the scene George Saenz reported the first arriving unit found a double wide manufactured home fully engulfed with fire spreading to the detached carport, as well as a vehicle.
Additionally, the fire was fed by 15 to 20 MPH west winds. On the arrival of the first engine, the roof structure had already collapsed within the structure.
One of the two occupants in the home at the time of the fire was in the front driveway and stated her boyfriend did not make it out of the home.
It was reported the unaccounted occupant was found in the living room. With the Fire Marshal and County Coroner on scene, the occupant was removed and released to the Coroner office.
The fire was under control by 12:22 p.m. Five YCFD5 stations responded with 19 total firefighters working to extinguish the flames.
The investigation has been turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office. Yakima County Coroner will be releasing the occupant’s name upon family notification.
