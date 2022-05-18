Sunnyside man arrested for assault

Sunnyside Police received a call of an assault involving a knife at the 300 block of West Edison Avenue, Thursday, May 12.
Sierra Guajardo, 26, of Sunnyside, had a stab wound to the right shoulder.
Miguel Flores, 26, also of Sunnyside, was identified as the suspect involved.
Flores and Guajardo had a No-Contact Order in place and the time of the assault.
Flores fled the scene on foot according to the report. Sunnyside police officers checked the area and adjacent neighborhoods unable to locate Flores.
The next day, May 13, Sunnyside Police officers responding to another stabbing incident, this time at the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Possible shots fired was the call that brought the officers to the Roadway Inn.
When police officers arrived they found that Alejandro Aguilar, 30, of Sunnyside, sustained a slashing knife wound to the hand.
The suspect was again identified as Flores.
After fleeing the scene again, Flores was located nearly a mile away hiding in a shed near the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Avenue.
Flores was arrested and charged with Assault in the second degree and Assault in Violation of a No-Contact Order. Additional charges will be filed.
