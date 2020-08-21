SUNNYSIDE — Jose S. Armas-Pacheco, 36, was charged with negligent driving in the second degree, driving with license suspended in the third degree, and no ignition interlock following a personal collision on Interstate 82.
At 8:33 p.m., Armas-Pacheco was westbound on I-82 at milepost 67, Sunnyside, when his Grey 2002 Chevy Trailblazer left the roadway. Armas-Pacheco over-corrected and his vehicle rolled into eastbound lanes, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The 36-year-old was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. No other vehicles or persons were involved. Armas-Pacheco was wearing his seatbelt and was not suspected of being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
