SUNNYSIDE — Rene Cervantes Manjarrez, 37, of Sunnyside made a preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, facing charges of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and criminal trespass, second degree.
Manjarrez, who also is known by several aliases, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1, by Sunnyside Police officers when he sent an electronic text message to a 12-year-old, offering to pay for sex with the victim. He entered onto the Sierra Vista Middle School grounds during the lunch recess to contact the victim and a second juvenile 13-year-old female witness, according to the court records.
The accused was seen on the school property talking with the girls by a school employee who reported to the school district’s School Resource Officer Erica Rollinger.
Officer Rollinger arrested Manjarrez near Beckner Alley, southwest of the North 16th Street middle school.
According to the court documents, Manjarrez offered the victim $50 to have sex with him via the electronic text.
He was held in the Sunnyside jail, before being transferred to Yakima County Jail, while awaiting his court appearance.
