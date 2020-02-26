SUNNYSIDE — Moses Christopher Ramos, 21, was arrested on Feb. 16 for vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
At 2 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a collision site on South 7th Street and Franklin Avenue where two vehicles sustained severe damage.
According to court records, an eyewitness reports a 2012 Audi A4 was speeding southbound and did not stop at the stop sign, colliding with a 2002 Kia Sedona.
The driver of the Audi, Ramos, was noted by the officer on scene to have smelled strongly of intoxicants, had droopy eyes, and slurred speech. There was no need for a standardized field sobriety test as Ramos could barely stand, clearly under the influence.
Ramos was arrested for a DUI in 2015 so a warrant for his blood was taken in for testing.
The three occupants in the Kia needed aid and at least one person in the vehicle sustained a broken eye socket, broken ribs, and a broken pelvis. These injuries are equivalent to the Revised Code of Washington of substantial bodily harm, resulting in a charge of vehicular assault.
