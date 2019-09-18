YAKIMA —A Yakima County Superior Court jury has convicted defendant Raymundo Casares of Sunnyside of aggravated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second-degree. The guilty verdict was handed down Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic.
On May 9, 2015, Casares shot at two brothers and their cousin while the three young men were standing in a parking lot at the Meadows Apartment Complex in Sunnyside.
Casares' act killed one brother, Oscar Raul Gutierrez-Mendoza of Roosevelt and permanently paralyzed the other brother from the waist down, Brusic said in his report.
Brusic said the jury found that the murder was committed to advance Casares' position within his gang.
The three victims were farmworkers who were not known to be involved in gangs in the state.
Sentencing is currently scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Brusic thanked Yakima County Deputy Prosecutors Jared Boswell and Michael Ellis for their skillful advocacy and the Sunnyside Police Department “…for their excellent investigatory work which directly lead to Casares being held accountable for these crimes.”
