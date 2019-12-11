YAKIMA — Jesus Fabian Santana Torres, 22, of Sunnyside, faced series of charges including burglary, second-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree theft when he appeared in front of Judge David A. Elofson in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 9.
His list of violations included domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Grandview Police sought Torres on Dec. 5, following a report of welfare check in the 600 block of Grant Court. The incident occurred when Torres and the complaining party had a disagreement resulting in him holding her down and striking her. He was asked repeatedly to leave, which he finally did.
He left the area and was later taken into custody by Sunnyside Police in the 500 block of South 14th Street. He was taken to Sunnyside jail.
