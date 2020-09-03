SUNNYSIDE — A report of a domestic alteration in the 500 block of Emerald Road on Aug. 23 resulted in Josue Vasquez, 20, being arrested on charges of assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree for domestic violence and obstructing, according to Yakima Superior Court records.
Following a fight with his brother Marcos A. Serrano, 23, Vasquez was taken into custody by Yakima County Sheriff Office deputies, but not before refusing law enforcement officer commands. He spit on one of the arresting officers.
He was booked into the Yakima County Jail.
