YAKIMA — After punching, strangling and holding his wife of 11 years prisoner, Cesar Gomez Tellez of Sunnyside is being sought on two counts of domestic violence assault in the fourth and second degree, as well as interfering with reporting of domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.
His wife was treated at Prosser Memorial Health Emergency Room, where she reported the incident. The victim was treated for her injuries, which included a nose contusion and swelling, right arm contusion, an abrasion across her forehead and possible concussion.
Attempts to contact Tellez were unsuccessful, according to documents presented to the Yakima Superior Court.
