PROSSER — A Sunnyside man is being held in the Benton County jail after being accused of stabbing a Prosser man Monday, Dec. 2, at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Barn RV Park, 490 Wine Country Road in Prosser.
Arrested was Jose Rangel, 41, on charges of assault first-degree domestic violence and trespass by the Prosser Police officers.
According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene where they observed the 61-year-old victim, whose name is not being released, had suffered a stab wound in the chest area, reported Prosser Police Detective Mark Cole.
The suspect involved in the assault was subsequently identified as Rangel. Officers reported Rangel refused numerous times to comply to officers’ commands and barricaded himself inside of a trailer.
After a brief standoff, Rangel emerged from the trailer but still refused to comply with officer commands. As Rangel attempted to flee back into the trailer, he was subdued and subsequently taken into custody.
The male victim was transported to Prosser Memorial Health with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, he was still being treated for related health issues.
Rangel was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital and booked into the Benton County jail.
