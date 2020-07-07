YAKIMA — Bail has been set for a Sunnyside man arrested in connection with a May 30 shooting incident in Sunnyside near S. Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.
Jose Fernandez Farias, 57, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on June 30 and made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on July 1. Bail was set at $300,000 for assault in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree, according to court records.
In the initial police report, Sunnyside officers had sought Fernandez-Farias in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting incident at a local taco truck in which he allegedly shot at a husband and wife in May wounding the husband, who suffered a punctured lung.
As of Tuesday, July 7, Fernandez-Faris is still in custody in the Yakima county jail.
