SUNNYSIDE — After being observed driving erratically on Sheller Road, Saturday, Sept. 28, Sunnyside police arrested Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, 38, of Sunnyside.
Gonzalez made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court, Monday, Sept. 30 before Judge David A. Elofson. He was charged with felony driving under influence, driving with license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without the ignition interlock.
According to court documents, Gonzalez was witnessed driving “all over the road.” He was also observed switching places with the passenger in the vehicle, described as an Audi A6.
The police officer reported he could smell the intoxicants on the suspect’s breath.
The officer placed Gonzalez under arrest pending charges of felony DUI, noting the records search revealed her had prior DUI charges against him.
