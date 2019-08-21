YAKIMA — A Sunnyside man appeared in Yakima Superior Court Tuesday, Aug. 13 facing two counts of committing assault in violation of a domestic violence no contact order and fourth degree domestic violence assault, plus a fourth charge of resisting arrest, during his preliminary court appearance.
Rosendo Nunez Jr., 21, was arrested Aug. 10, in the 1000 block of S. 15th St., Sunnyside, following the assault on his girlfriend.
He attempted to resist officers, fleeing on foot before being apprehended by the Sunnyside Police Officers, according to the police report filed in the court.
According to court documents, he allegedly “knowingly assaulted his girlfriend, … by biting her face numerous times, causing her to be admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.”
