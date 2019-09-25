ZILLAH — Distracted driving is blamed for an accident on I-82 nine miles west of Zillah at 5 p.m., Thursday , Sept. 19.
The driver Floyd A. Wilson, 66, Sunnyside, lost control of his eastbound vehicle, crossed the westbound lanes, rolled down an embankment, coming to rest in a pasture, the Washington State Patrol report read.
Wilson was reportedly injured in the crash and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
His 2007 Blue Silverado pickup was totaled in the incident.
