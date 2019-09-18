SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Sheriff Deputies are seeking first-degree domestic violence assault charges against Rigoberto Sanchez after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 6 in the 2000 block of Sheller Road.
Sanchez, 23, of Granger, was scheduled to make preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court, Thursday, Sept. 12, according to court documents.
The YSO deputies provided the court with documents saying the assault took place at victim’s home when Sanchez forced his way into the victim’s home, grabbing her about the throat, screaming and choking her to near unconsciousness.
The deputies searched for Sanchez, who left the scene with the estranged couple’s 1-1/2 -year-old child.
Officers were unable to locate him.
