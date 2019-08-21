YAKIMA — Yakima Sheriff Office Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of a Sunnyside man charged with second degree domestic assault.
Second degree assault charges were filed in Yakima Superior Court Friday, Aug. 16 for Rogelio Perales, 52, Sunnyside, who is yet to be apprehended.
The incident occurred Aug. 14, in the 200 block of Albro Road, when Perales is alleged to have threaten his spouse by “…squeezing her throat,” causing the victim to become light-headed, according to the YSO Deputy G. Bazan’s report to the court.
“The victim was able to escape Perales’ grip when she was able to locate a personal taser,” according to the deputy’s report submitted to the court.
Prior to Deputy Bazan’s arrival, Perales had fled the scene and his whereabouts remain unknown.
