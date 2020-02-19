YAKIMA — Robert Gutierrez III, 47, of Sunnyside is being held on $150,000 bail for assault in the 2nd degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, and robbery in the 1st degree.
On the evening of Feb. 10, Officer Rosenow of the Sunnyside Police Department contacted the complaining party, Moises Garcia, Gutierrez’s stepfather.
Garcia said that Gutierrez came to his South 5th Street residence in Sunnyside asking Garcia for a substantial amount of money. After Garcia refused, Gutierrez threatened to kill him, fired a warning shot, pointed the gun to the victim’s face, according to court records.
Gutierrez then took Garcia’s phone and warned that he would kill Garcia if he called the police.
Officer Rosenow made a note of the vehicle Gutierrez left in, which was seen the next day, Feb. 11, by Officer Lemmon. Officer Lemmon located Gutierrez and took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.