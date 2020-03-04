SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a sex offender changing address in Sunnyside and transient offenders who have been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office and are reported because of transience in the county. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Ismael Andaverde also known as Ismail Andaverde, 50, has moved to the 1200 block of S 11th Street of Sunnyside. Andaverde was convicted of rape in the first degree in 1993.
Transient level II offender Fencer Clay Frazier also known as Spence Franzier, Spencer C. Franzier, Fencer C. Franzier and Fenler Clay, 54, reportedly checked in on Feb. 23 to have been on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Yakima. Franzier was convicted in 1995 for rape of a child in the first degree.
Transient level II offender Isaac Meagher Hannigan, 61, was reported to have been released from jail and checked in on the week of Feb. 15-19 to have been at the Yakima Nation RV Park in Toppenish. Hanningan was convicted in 2002 for voyeurism. He has no known aliases.
Transient level II offender Jesse Ray Hebner, 39, reportedly checked in on Feb. 21 to have been at the Walmart East in Yakima on 12th and Ahtanum Road. Hebner was convicted in 2007 for indecent liberties. He has no known aliases.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
