April 11, 2023
Transport E LINCOLN AVE; YAKIMA COUN Y1 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 CLO
Flock MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 UNF
Citizen Assist S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Animal Problem HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;EL SOL SSN4 CAA
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 UNF
Animal Noise N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Flock ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E RAILROAD AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Assault S 12TH ST; U:28, SUNNYSIDE SSC4 CLO
April 12, 2023
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Burglary CEMETERY RD # D, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & E IDA BELLE ST SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Burglary E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Code Enforce BLK DOOLITTLE AVE; COLUMBU SSN2 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard BECKNER ALLEY & ROUSE RD, C3E ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport benton county jail, KENNEW CLO
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Lost Property PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Sex Crime E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Welfare Check W GRANDVIEW AVE; A 24, SUN SSH1 ACT
Information S 11TH ST # B7; U:16, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Transport w okanogan pl; benton coun CLO
Suspicious Circ PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Flock OUTLOOK RD & MAPLE GROVE R C3E ACT
Flock S 1ST ST & INTERSTATE 82 R SSS1 UNF
Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 UNF
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
April 13, 2023
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO
Runaway Juv N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO
Unwanted Guest WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO
Sex Crime AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Abuse Neglect CEMETERY RD # E, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Noise N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist N 6TH ST; MONARCA HALL, SU SSW1 ACT
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 7B, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Theft MCCLAIN DR # K1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & VAN NUTLE B SSE2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Information S 7TH ST, YAKIMA, WA Y2 ACT
Noise Complaint CEMETERY RD; A2, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Noise Complaint CEMETERY RD; A2, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
April 14, 2023
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Domestic TERRACE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suicidal Person CEMETERY RD # G, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing GRANT AVE; LIBRARY, SUNNYS SSS1 ACT
Noise Complaint SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;LAUNDR SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 3, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Warrant Service S 11TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SU SSC2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; CAMPOS MUSIC; U: SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist CITY PARKS, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Citizen Assist MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 ACT
Noise Complaint CEMETERY RD # A1, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ WELLS RD; U:36, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 CLO
April 15, 2023
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE # C101, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SU SSHY1 CLO
Social Contact TACOMA AVE & S 12TH ST, SU SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Theft NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Code Enforce E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Utility Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Accident Unknow N 11TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Domestic CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 226 T SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; MARTIN DENT SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT
April 16, 2023
Agency Assist E I 82; MP42 E, WAPATO, WA C3E CLO
Citizen Assist QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Accident No Inj MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Accident Hitrun MCCLAIN DR # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Social Contact MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
Accident Injury SCOON RD; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 6 CH SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LAUND SSN2 ACT
Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Social Contact YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
April 17, 2023
Accident Hitrun BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Abuse Neglect CEMETERY RD # E, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Domestic W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Accident Injury SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Citizen Assist BAGLEY DR # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & IDA BELLE LN, SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 47, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Domestic-Ipv PARKLAND DR # 64, SUNNYSID SSW5 CAA
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
