APRIL 12, 2022

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Test Spillman HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO

Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Transport E LINCOLN AVE; Clarity Eye SSE3 CLO

Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Warrant Service N 6TH ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSS1 CAA

Agency Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO

Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Emr Red S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2; 2, SU SSW5 CLO

Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Assault Weapon E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT

Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

APRIL 13, 2022

Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO

Citizen Assist PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO

Shots Fired GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Alarm Business WELLS RD; DLM FARMS, SUNNY SSS1 CLO

Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; astria, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE & ALPHABET L SSE3 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Animal Problem WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE, SUN SSN1 CLO

Animal Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO

Accident Hitrun NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Alarm Resident BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT

Alarm Business E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Alarm Resident NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 114, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 CLO

Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Accident Injury IDA BELLE LN; #122, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Eluding MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

APRIL 14, 2022

Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ BLK S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 UNF

Agency Assist S 13TH ST #E, SUNNYSIDE, W ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Mal Mischief E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO

Alarm Resident S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CAA

Information W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Alarm Resident N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Code Enforce S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 CLO

Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT

Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT

Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 CLO

Eluding SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 ACT

Information S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 ACT

Juvenile Probm MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Theft E EDISON AVE # A106, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT

Welfare Check SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 7TH ST; HI TECH AUTO, SU SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Domestic ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 ACT

Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNY SSN2 ACT

APRIL 15, 2022

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Trespassing APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Accident No Inj BLK VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSID C3E CLO

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; THE UDD SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E ZILLAH AVE; VALLEY PROCE SSW1 CLO

Information CASCADE WAY # 16, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Atmt To Locate S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO

Traffic Offense VAN BELLE RD; LOWER VALLEY C3E CLO

Theft TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C1E CLO

Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOPS, SUNN SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CAA

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Stop S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT

Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Shots Fired SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Suicidal Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT

APRIL 16, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 ACT

Theft PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 ACT

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT

Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Bob's SSHY2 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Trespassing APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Dui BLK N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CAA

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, SSHY2 UNF

Lewd Conduct N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Threats PICARD PL; QUALITY INN; RM SSS3 ACT

Trespassing FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT

Atmt To Locate VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT

Welfare Check CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST;city shops, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist CENTENNIAL PARK, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Domestic N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Traffic Offense HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 CLO

Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO

Traffic Stop WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

APRIL 17, 2022

Custodial Inter W SOUTH HILL RD # 7H; U:10 SSW5 CLO

Shots Fired E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ yvh, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Citizen Assist FLOWER ST; D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Assault Weapon MURRAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Welfare Check W SUNNYSIDE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 264 R SSN2 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Trespassing E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO

Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD # 6A, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ PARK DR & TERRACE AVE, SUN SSW2 CLO

Welfare Check SAAZ LN; U:300, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Traffic Offense E SOUTH HILL RD & S 4TH ST SSW6 CAA

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT

Assault S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO

Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SKA SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE ACT

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Domestic S 7TH AVE # 3, YAKIMA, WA Y6 ACT

Shots Fired S 7TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT

Shots Fired N 14TH ST; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Domestic W SUNNYSIDE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E ACT

Weapon Offense S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 ACT

Traffic Stop W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

APRIL 18, 2022

Unwanted Guest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Citizen Assist WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Shots Fired S 8TH ST; U:19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Trespassing MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Welfare Check ALLEN RD; NORTHWEST FARM C SSS3 CLO

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist HARRISON AVE # 32, SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Lewd Conduct S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 UNF

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Accident Unknow WANETA RD & PICARD PL, SUN SSS3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Domestic PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CAA

Warrant Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # F, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY profes SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & HOME SSHY1 CLO

Unwanted Guest MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST # 8; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 UNF

Warrant Service S 13TH ST #12, SUNNYSIDE, CAA

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Civil Matter GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Citizen Assist SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT

APRIL 19, 2022

Agency Assist MAPLE GROVE RD; U:80, SUNN C3E CAA

Eluding NORTH AVE & SCOON RD, SUNN SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; #B URGENT C SSE3 CLO

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 ACT

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business S 7TH ST; Valley Performin SSS1 CLO

