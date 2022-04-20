APRIL 12, 2022
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Test Spillman HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Transport E LINCOLN AVE; Clarity Eye SSE3 CLO
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Warrant Service N 6TH ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Emr Red S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2; 2, SU SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Assault Weapon E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT
Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
APRIL 13, 2022
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO
Citizen Assist PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Shots Fired GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business WELLS RD; DLM FARMS, SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; astria, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE & ALPHABET L SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE, SUN SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO
Accident Hitrun NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT
Alarm Business E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Alarm Resident NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 114, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Accident Injury IDA BELLE LN; #122, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Eluding MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
APRIL 14, 2022
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 UNF
Agency Assist S 13TH ST #E, SUNNYSIDE, W ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Mal Mischief E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Alarm Resident S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CAA
Information W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Alarm Resident N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Code Enforce S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT
Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT
Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 CLO
Eluding SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 ACT
Information S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 ACT
Juvenile Probm MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Theft E EDISON AVE # A106, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Welfare Check SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST; HI TECH AUTO, SU SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNY SSN2 ACT
APRIL 15, 2022
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Trespassing APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj BLK VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSID C3E CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; THE UDD SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E ZILLAH AVE; VALLEY PROCE SSW1 CLO
Information CASCADE WAY # 16, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Offense VAN BELLE RD; LOWER VALLEY C3E CLO
Theft TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C1E CLO
Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOPS, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CAA
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Stop S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Shots Fired SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suicidal Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
APRIL 16, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 ACT
Theft PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Bob's SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Trespassing APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Dui BLK N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CAA
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, SSHY2 UNF
Lewd Conduct N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Threats PICARD PL; QUALITY INN; RM SSS3 ACT
Trespassing FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Atmt To Locate VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT
Welfare Check CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;city shops, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist CENTENNIAL PARK, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Domestic N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Traffic Offense HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
APRIL 17, 2022
Custodial Inter W SOUTH HILL RD # 7H; U:10 SSW5 CLO
Shots Fired E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ yvh, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Citizen Assist FLOWER ST; D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Assault Weapon MURRAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Welfare Check W SUNNYSIDE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 264 R SSN2 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Trespassing E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO
Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD # 6A, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARK DR & TERRACE AVE, SUN SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check SAAZ LN; U:300, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense E SOUTH HILL RD & S 4TH ST SSW6 CAA
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT
Assault S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SKA SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE ACT
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Domestic S 7TH AVE # 3, YAKIMA, WA Y6 ACT
Shots Fired S 7TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired N 14TH ST; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Domestic W SUNNYSIDE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E ACT
Weapon Offense S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 ACT
Traffic Stop W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
APRIL 18, 2022
Unwanted Guest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Citizen Assist WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Shots Fired S 8TH ST; U:19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Welfare Check ALLEN RD; NORTHWEST FARM C SSS3 CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE # 32, SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Lewd Conduct S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 UNF
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Accident Unknow WANETA RD & PICARD PL, SUN SSS3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Domestic PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CAA
Warrant Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # F, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY profes SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & HOME SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST # 8; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 UNF
Warrant Service S 13TH ST #12, SUNNYSIDE, CAA
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Civil Matter GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT
APRIL 19, 2022
Agency Assist MAPLE GROVE RD; U:80, SUNN C3E CAA
Eluding NORTH AVE & SCOON RD, SUNN SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; #B URGENT C SSE3 CLO
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 7TH ST; Valley Performin SSS1 CLO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.