April 18, 2023
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 UNF
Juvenile Probm SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Trespassing N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Unwanted Guest OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist RAINBOW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Unknow E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANE SSS3 ACT
Citizen Assist PICARD PLACE fairbridge i SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Emr Red HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 101, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Flock S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
April 19, 2023
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense STACKHOUSE ST & CRESCENT A SSH1 ACT
Emr Medic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Trespassing OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK IDABELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Code Enforce IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Civil Matter S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT
Theft NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport w okanogan pl, KENNEWICK, CLO
Alarm Resident W MAPLE AVE # 48, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Court Order Ser CASCADE WAY # 71, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Welfare Check S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
April 20, 2023
Domestic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Accident Injury SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Public Service S 1ST ST; YAKIMA COUNTY SH Y3 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Assault STATE ROUTE 22 & HARRIS RD C3W CLO
Agency Assist MCCLAIN DR # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ECJ
Harassment S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Parking Problem S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Unwanted Guest TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
April 21, 2023
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist E 2ND ST, GRANGER, WA CGR CLO
Animal Problem N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; TJ’S REFRIDGERAT SSS1 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Assault N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Traffic Offense E WAREHOUSE AVE & N 4TH ST SSW1 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Trespassing HARRISON AVE # 49, SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 ACT
Mental Subject E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Flock MIDVALE RD & DUFFY RD, SUN C3E UNF
Traffic Hazard E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Assault MCCLAIN DR # J, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 ACT
Traffic Stop N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 CLO
Flock S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LIL C SSE2 ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD # 7, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
April 22, 2023
Dui E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE # A204, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, OU C3E CLO
Accident Injury YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & STATE SSS3 CAA
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER; RIVERSIDE T SSH1 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Burglary S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Civil Matter W SOUTH HILL RD # 7, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 ACT
Theft S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Burglary NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS ACT
Trespassing S ELM ST; KENTUCKY FRIED C TPL5 ACT
Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Utility Problem EMERALD RD & WELLS RD, SUN C3E ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic S 11TH ST # D6, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Court Order Vio S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter E EDISON AVE; B201, SUNNYS SSE2 CLO
Disorderly S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CJA
Suspicious Circ S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
April 23, 2023
Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Shots Fired S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic GAP RD & FLORAL LN, OUTLOO C3E ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Social Contact S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Burglary ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;NOBLES SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Utility Problem WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Shots Fired S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON RD; U:7, SUNNYSID C3E CLO
Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
April 24, 2023
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ THOMPSON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Transport King County Jail, SUNNYSID ACT
Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD; U:36, SUNNYSID SSHY1 UNF
Accident Hitrun S 1ST AVE # A; SUNNYSIDE C SSW6 CLO
Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Flock W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & HOME SSHY1 UNF
Harassment N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Theft-Vehicle HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & OUTLOO C3E CLO
Fraud S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Information OUTLOOK RD; U:8, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 UNF
Recovrd Stolen NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen HORNBY RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 5B, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO
Disorderly BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.