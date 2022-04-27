APRIL 19, 2022
Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Disorderly CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Weapon Offense N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Lewd Conduct S 4TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Runaway Juv MCCLAIN DR # D; D, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT
Accident No Inj W LINCOLN AVE & W MADISON SSW4 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY; 75, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Emr Red E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA
Missing Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
APRIL 20, 2022
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 UNF
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Citizen Assist I 82; MP 72, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Transport E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT
Information S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:46, SSN2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E TRA
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ riverside terrace, SUNNYSI ACT
Intoxication GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; CLINIC, SUN SSE3 ACT
Atmt To Locate NORTH AVE & N 13TH ST, SUN SSN3 UNF
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem SINGH LN & SOUTH ST, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Theft NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Accident Unknow DAWN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
APRIL 21, 2022
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 82, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ N WILLOUGHBY RD; GRANDVIEW CGV CLO
Agency Assist S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 ACT
Runaway Juv N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; SUITE A;RUI SSE2 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE;AUTO 7 BODYWO SSC2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Alarm Resident S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Resident S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 UNF
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; WASHINGTON STATE SSW1 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 CAA
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CAA
Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Assault Weapon W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD, GR C3E ACT
APRIL 22, 2022
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Animal Noise HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Citizen Assist E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO
Harassment E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Trespassing HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LANE SSC4 CLO
Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Recovrd Stolen CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Agency Assist OTIS AVE # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 CLO
Sex Crime IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOPS, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Disorderly CEMETERY RD # M; M, SUNNYS SSN2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
APRIL 23, 2022
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CAA
Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Disorderly GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CLO
Citizen Complai E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Citizen Complai S TOPPENISH AVE, TOPPENISH TPL5 ACT
Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & COLUMBIA SSH1 ACT
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 CLO
Found Property S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Domestic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Found Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 CLO
Noise Complaint COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Accident Unknow S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 ACT
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist CENTENNIAL PARK, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Alarm Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Noise Complaint COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Unwanted Guest TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Noise Complaint GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Traffic Offense MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA
Drugs MCCLAIN DR; T, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; U:14, SUNNYS SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Domestic ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
APRIL 24, 2022
Agency Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3
Juvenile Probm SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; F, SU SSHY3 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Runaway Juv IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;car wa SSN2 CAA
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD # 21, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Sex Crime W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT
Traffic Hazard PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 ACT
Missing Person JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Shots Fired SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 8E SOUTH SSW5 CAA
APRIL 25, 2022
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POINT SSN4 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CAA
Accident Hitrun PLEASANT AVE # 1, GRANDVIE CGV ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Assault N 6TH ST; la barrata, SUNN SSW1 ACT
Agency Assist THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Drugs CEMETERY RD # I; APT I, SU SSN2 ACT
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; U:10, SUNNYSIDE SSE2 CLO
Unwanted Guest W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Harassment NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Found Property BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Animal Bite woods rd & n 4th st, SUNNY ACT
Utility Problem SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Alarm Resident E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Harassment N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
APRIL 26, 2022
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Burglary E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CAA
Alarm Business ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist W WINE COUNTRY RD; ZIGGYS CGV CLO
