APRIL 19, 2022

Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Disorderly CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Animal Problem IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Weapon Offense N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Lewd Conduct S 4TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSW2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Runaway Juv MCCLAIN DR # D; D, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT

Accident No Inj W LINCOLN AVE & W MADISON SSW4 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY; 75, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Emr Red E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA

Missing Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

APRIL 20, 2022

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 UNF

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Citizen Assist I 82; MP 72, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Transport E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT

Information S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT

Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:46, SSN2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E TRA

Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ riverside terrace, SUNNYSI ACT

Intoxication GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Abandoned Vehic GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; CLINIC, SUN SSE3 ACT

Atmt To Locate NORTH AVE & N 13TH ST, SUN SSN3 UNF

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Animal Problem SINGH LN & SOUTH ST, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Theft NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Accident Unknow DAWN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Alarm Business MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Alarm Business N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO

Shots Fired LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

APRIL 21, 2022

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 82, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ N WILLOUGHBY RD; GRANDVIEW CGV CLO

Agency Assist S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 ACT

Runaway Juv N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; SUITE A;RUI SSE2 ACT

Information E EDISON AVE;AUTO 7 BODYWO SSC2 CLO

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Alarm Resident S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Alarm Resident S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 UNF

Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; WASHINGTON STATE SSW1 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 CAA

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CAA

Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Assault Weapon W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD, GR C3E ACT

APRIL 22, 2022

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Animal Noise HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Citizen Assist E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT

Animal Problem S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO

Harassment E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Trespassing HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LANE SSC4 CLO

Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Recovrd Stolen CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Agency Assist OTIS AVE # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT

Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 CLO

Sex Crime IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOPS, SUNNY SSS2 ACT

Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT

Disorderly CEMETERY RD # M; M, SUNNYS SSN2 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

APRIL 23, 2022

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE ACT

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CAA

Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Disorderly GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CLO

Citizen Complai E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Citizen Complai S TOPPENISH AVE, TOPPENISH TPL5 ACT

Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & COLUMBIA SSH1 ACT

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;SUNNYS SSN2 CLO

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 CLO

Found Property S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Domestic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Found Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Citizen Assist PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 CLO

Noise Complaint COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO

Accident Unknow S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 ACT

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist CENTENNIAL PARK, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Alarm Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Noise Complaint COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO

Unwanted Guest TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Noise Complaint GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Traffic Offense MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA

Drugs MCCLAIN DR; T, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Noise Complaint BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Assault E EDISON AVE; U:14, SUNNYS SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO

Domestic ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

APRIL 24, 2022

Agency Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3

Juvenile Probm SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Noise Complaint CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; F, SU SSHY3 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT

Theft W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Runaway Juv IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;car wa SSN2 CAA

Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD # 21, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO

Citizen Assist MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Sex Crime W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT

Traffic Hazard PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 ACT

Missing Person JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Shots Fired SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 8E SOUTH SSW5 CAA

APRIL 25, 2022

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POINT SSN4 ACT

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CAA

Accident Hitrun PLEASANT AVE # 1, GRANDVIE CGV ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Assault N 6TH ST; la barrata, SUNN SSW1 ACT

Agency Assist THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Resident GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Drugs CEMETERY RD # I; APT I, SU SSN2 ACT

Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO

Theft MORGAN RD; U:10, SUNNYSIDE SSE2 CLO

Unwanted Guest W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Harassment NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Found Property BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Animal Bite woods rd & n 4th st, SUNNY ACT

Utility Problem SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Alarm Resident E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO

Harassment N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

APRIL 26, 2022

Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Burglary E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CAA

Alarm Business ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist W WINE COUNTRY RD; ZIGGYS CGV CLO

