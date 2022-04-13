APRIL 5, 2022

Domestic-Ipv GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA

Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO

Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem S BUENA VISTA AVE, SUNNYSI SSH1 CLO

Animal Problem FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Alarm Resident HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Lewd Conduct E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Accident No Inj S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 ACT

Accident Hitrun S 9TH ST; astria health th SSC2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RICK SSHY3 CLO

Weapon Offense blk s 1st st, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO

Disorderly DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 46; 46, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Theft CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Trespassing 1st st & tracks, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Information ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Harassment W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Emr Red CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; MOUNTAINVIEW SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE # B201, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 19, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

APRIL 6, 2022

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD & WASHOUT RD, C3E CLO

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; B ASTRIA UR SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 CLO

Mental Subject PARKLAND DR # 63, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem S 6TH ST; U:10, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Disorderly E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO

Assault COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Public Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SALGADO C3E ACT

Found Property E WAREHOUSE AVE pioneer t CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Harassment E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Civil Matter S 11TH ST # A1; SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT

Runaway Juv S 11TH ST # B1; B1, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Court Order Ser NORTH AVE; 7, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 5TH ST & BLAINE AVE; TIRE SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief OTIS AVE & SAUL RD, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem S 8TH ST; HOME DAY CARE, S SSS1 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 CLO

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 3, SUNNYS SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Shots Fired E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT

APRIL 7, 2022

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; #B; URGENT SSE3 CAA

Suspicious Circ COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Noise Complaint W SOUTH HILL RD # 3; 3, SU SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Code Enforce MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO

Industrial Acc ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist GREGORY AVE #2, SUNNYSIDE, CLO

Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Disorderly N 6TH ST; PANDA BEAR CHILD SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Animal Problem BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Code Enforce S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Recovrd Stolen RAY RD & E ALEXANDER RD, S C3E CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Dui GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON, W C3E CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Mal Mischief W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT

Citizen Dispute E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CAA

Noise Complaint W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 5TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # C, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Noise Complaint W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; ME SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Alarm Resident YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, ZILLAH, C3E ACT

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

APRIL 8, 2022

Domestic-Ipv E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Noise Complaint S 11TH ST; D BLDG, SUNNYSI SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Alarm Resident SAAZ LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle MCCLAIN DR # H; H, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Parking Problem BUENA WAY, TOPPENISH, WA TPL1 CLO

Lewd Conduct S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Disorderly E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Code Enforce San Clemente & Buena Vista CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 ACT

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 ACT

Runaway Juv MCCLAIN DR # A1, SUNNYSIDE ACT

Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CAA

Fraud S 6TH ST # G1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; grain tanks SSE3 ACT

Livestock Incid SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; SUNNYSIDE HOUSI SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AV, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA

Fire Structure HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Agency Assist RAINBOW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CAA

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist centennial park, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; TJ'S REFRIGERATI SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 ACT

Domestic DENSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

APRIL 9, 2022

Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E WOODIN RD & CEMETERY RD, C3E UNF

Mental Subject HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Utility Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT

Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Traffic Stop VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Unwanted Guest WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT

Accident Injury W EDISON AVE; U:46, SUNNYS SSW2 ACT

Fire Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE B SSC7 ACT

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; ROZA PARK APT, S SSS2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle ESPERANZA DR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Suspicious Circ SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist SNIPES PUMP RD & EMERALD R C3E TRA

Noise Complaint NORTH AVE & SCOON RD, SUNN SSHY1 CLO

Utility Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Juvenile Probm PARKLAND DR # 153, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CAA

Agency Assist FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CAA

Traffic Hazard W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 UNF

Traffic Stop S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

APRIL 10, 2022

Dui E EDISON AVE & STACKHOUSE SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist DEKKER RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:22, S SSHY1 UNF

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Accident Unknow BLK SW CRESCENT AVE; blk, SSH1 ACT

Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT

Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT

Agency Assist I 82 WB; MP 52, SUNNYSIDE, ACT

Shots Fired S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT

Court Order Vio S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT

Welfare Check NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & N 6TH ST, SUNN SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & E RIVERS SSH1 CLO

Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Mal Mischief BLK W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNY SSW5 ACT

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Theft-Vehicle N 16TH ST # F2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Threats N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Traffic Hazard E RIVERSIDE AVE & SUNNYSID SSH1 ACT

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO

Runaway Juv HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Recovrd Stolen TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Alarm Business s 7th st; hi tech auto rep CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Assault N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Information WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Mal Mischief BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E RIVERSIDE AVE & SUNNYSID SSH1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA

Traffic Stop SHELLER RD & FRANKS RD, SU C3E CLO

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard DAWN AVE & N 16TH ST, SUNN SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO

APRIL 11, 2022

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 13TH ST # C3, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT

Citizen Assist BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Mal Mischief SHELLER RD; LEARNING LAND SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT

Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & E YAKIMA VALLE SSS3 CLO

Weapon Offense N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Weapon Offense N 16TH ST; B3, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST; APT 3, SUN SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CAC

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT

Warrant Service INDEPENDENCE RD & SCOON RD C3E CAA

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem UPLAND PARK, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Recovrd Stolen S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Code Enforce E EDISON AVE; BELL & BRIGE SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:872, SSHY1 UNF

Civil Matter HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Information centennial square, SUNNYSI CLO

Accident No Inj S 1ST ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSW2 CAA

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:28, S SSHY1 CLO

Welfare Check SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Emr Medic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist E WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ IVONE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO

APRIL 12, 2022

Eluding S 6TH ST & NEWHOUSE AVE, S SSS2 CLO

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CAA

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CAA

Accident No Inj OUTLOOK RD; U:7, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 ACT

