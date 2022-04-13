APRIL 5, 2022
Domestic-Ipv GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem S BUENA VISTA AVE, SUNNYSI SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Alarm Resident HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Lewd Conduct E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident No Inj S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 9TH ST; astria health th SSC2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RICK SSHY3 CLO
Weapon Offense blk s 1st st, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Disorderly DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 46; 46, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Trespassing 1st st & tracks, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Information ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Harassment W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Emr Red CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; MOUNTAINVIEW SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE # B201, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 19, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
APRIL 6, 2022
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD & WASHOUT RD, C3E CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; B ASTRIA UR SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 CLO
Mental Subject PARKLAND DR # 63, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; U:10, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Disorderly E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Assault COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Public Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SALGADO C3E ACT
Found Property E WAREHOUSE AVE pioneer t CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Harassment E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Civil Matter S 11TH ST # A1; SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Runaway Juv S 11TH ST # B1; B1, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Court Order Ser NORTH AVE; 7, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 5TH ST & BLAINE AVE; TIRE SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief OTIS AVE & SAUL RD, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem S 8TH ST; HOME DAY CARE, S SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 CLO
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 3, SUNNYS SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Shots Fired E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
APRIL 7, 2022
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; #B; URGENT SSE3 CAA
Suspicious Circ COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Noise Complaint W SOUTH HILL RD # 3; 3, SU SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Code Enforce MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Industrial Acc ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist GREGORY AVE #2, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Disorderly N 6TH ST; PANDA BEAR CHILD SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Problem BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Code Enforce S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Recovrd Stolen RAY RD & E ALEXANDER RD, S C3E CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Dui GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON, W C3E CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT
Citizen Dispute E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CAA
Noise Complaint W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 5TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # C, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Noise Complaint W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; ME SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Alarm Resident YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, ZILLAH, C3E ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
APRIL 8, 2022
Domestic-Ipv E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST; D BLDG, SUNNYSI SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Alarm Resident SAAZ LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle MCCLAIN DR # H; H, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Parking Problem BUENA WAY, TOPPENISH, WA TPL1 CLO
Lewd Conduct S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Disorderly E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Code Enforce San Clemente & Buena Vista CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 ACT
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 ACT
Runaway Juv MCCLAIN DR # A1, SUNNYSIDE ACT
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CAA
Fraud S 6TH ST # G1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; grain tanks SSE3 ACT
Livestock Incid SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; SUNNYSIDE HOUSI SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AV, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA
Fire Structure HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist RAINBOW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CAA
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist centennial park, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; TJ'S REFRIGERATI SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 ACT
Domestic DENSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
APRIL 9, 2022
Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E WOODIN RD & CEMETERY RD, C3E UNF
Mental Subject HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Utility Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Traffic Stop VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Unwanted Guest WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT
Accident Injury W EDISON AVE; U:46, SUNNYS SSW2 ACT
Fire Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE B SSC7 ACT
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; ROZA PARK APT, S SSS2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle ESPERANZA DR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist SNIPES PUMP RD & EMERALD R C3E TRA
Noise Complaint NORTH AVE & SCOON RD, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
Utility Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Juvenile Probm PARKLAND DR # 153, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CAA
Agency Assist FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CAA
Traffic Hazard W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 UNF
Traffic Stop S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
APRIL 10, 2022
Dui E EDISON AVE & STACKHOUSE SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist DEKKER RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:22, S SSHY1 UNF
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Accident Unknow BLK SW CRESCENT AVE; blk, SSH1 ACT
Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Agency Assist I 82 WB; MP 52, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Shots Fired S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Court Order Vio S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Welfare Check NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & N 6TH ST, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & E RIVERS SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Mal Mischief BLK W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNY SSW5 ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Theft-Vehicle N 16TH ST # F2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Threats N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Traffic Hazard E RIVERSIDE AVE & SUNNYSID SSH1 ACT
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO
Runaway Juv HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Recovrd Stolen TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Business s 7th st; hi tech auto rep CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Assault N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Information WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Mal Mischief BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E RIVERSIDE AVE & SUNNYSID SSH1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Traffic Stop SHELLER RD & FRANKS RD, SU C3E CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard DAWN AVE & N 16TH ST, SUNN SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
APRIL 11, 2022
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 13TH ST # C3, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Citizen Assist BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Mal Mischief SHELLER RD; LEARNING LAND SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & E YAKIMA VALLE SSS3 CLO
Weapon Offense N 16TH ST # C1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Weapon Offense N 16TH ST; B3, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST; APT 3, SUN SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CAC
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT
Warrant Service INDEPENDENCE RD & SCOON RD C3E CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem UPLAND PARK, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Recovrd Stolen S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Code Enforce E EDISON AVE; BELL & BRIGE SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:872, SSHY1 UNF
Civil Matter HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Information centennial square, SUNNYSI CLO
Accident No Inj S 1ST ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSW2 CAA
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:28, S SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist Centennial Park, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Emr Medic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist E WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ IVONE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
APRIL 12, 2022
Eluding S 6TH ST & NEWHOUSE AVE, S SSS2 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CAA
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CAA
Accident No Inj OUTLOOK RD; U:7, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 ACT
