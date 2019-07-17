YAKIMA — A Grandview man accused of assaulting Sunnyside police officers on July 6 is housed at the Yakima County Jail, awaiting a July 23 arraignment.
A preliminary hearing for Robert Losoya Jr., 29, was convened July 9, during which Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld decided there was probable cause for the charges of resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing, second-degree malicious mischief and three counts of third-degree assault on an officer.
Bail was set at $10,000.
The arrest was made as a result of Losoya refusing to leave Holy Trinity Episcopal Church after a church member and police officers insisted he do so, according to court documents.
When officers attempted to handcuff him, Losoya allegedly became combative and didn’t cease doing so after being tased.
Officers said they were kicked, scratched and punched, removing a baton from one of the three officers trying to subdue him. He allegedly turned the baton on the officer to whom it belonged and struck the officer.
It was learned by officers there was about $3,000 damage to a fountain in the church’s courtyard, as well.
