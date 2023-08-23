AUGUST 15, 2023
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Welfare Check WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Livestock Incid E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; J HAR SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SU SSHY2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; INSPIRE, SUNNYSI SSW1 CLO
Threats CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT
Civil Matter ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Domestic PARKLAND DR # 171, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Dui WENDELL PHILLIPS RD; U:7, C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
AUGUST 16, 2023
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 ACT
Traffic Hazard SAUL RD & E LINCOLN AVE, S SSC6 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 11TH ST # A3, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;EL VAL SSN2 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Flock E LINCOLN AVE & S 9TH ST, SSS2 ACT
Fraud SCOON RD; SUNNYSIDE RV PAR SSN1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist REEVES WAY # P; P, SUNNYSI SSN2 CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PIK A SSN4 ACT
Welfare Check TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Fireworks HILZER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 1ST ST & W SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Unwanted Guest SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO
Domestic ROUSE RD # 14, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CAA
Accident No Inj NORTH AVE & SHELLER RD, SU SSN4 PRV
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 CLO
AUGUST 17, 2023
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Emr Amb HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Burglary LINN ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # J; D SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; 5, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Bite S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; J1, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Accident Unknow INTERSTATE 82 W; U:7, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist EX67; U:72, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Code Enforce E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Court Order Ser E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SAKUR SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT; SUNNYSIDE M SSW5 CLO
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Eluding BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
AUGUST 18, 2023
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 11, S SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 ACT
Welfare Check TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Accident No Inj WALNUT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Parking Problem E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Mal Mischief SPAULDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Lost Property GREGORY AVE; Daily Deals, SSE1 CLO
Information KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Trespassing HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CAA
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Information COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Abuse Neglect NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Trespassing S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW6 CLO
Unwanted Guest ALBRO RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Shots Fired VISTA AVE; U:25, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Traffic Hazard E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO
AUGUST 19, 2023
Alarm Business ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO
Eluding N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Accident Unknow E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Utility Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
Theft UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief W RIVERSIDE DR, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Theft RAVINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Social Contact HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR # J, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Flock E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Unwanted Guest PICARD PL; MT ADAMS KIDNEY SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 UNF
Flock YVH & FACTORY, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Animal Problem W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HARBO SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Domestic SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD # H, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 UNF
Flock E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Unwanted Guest COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Unwanted Guest RANDEL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 ACT
Accident No Inj DEKKER RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E TRA
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & W SUNN C3E CLO
Noise Complaint ROUSE RD; NORTH STAR MOBIL SSN3 ACT
Noise Complaint ROUSE RD # 41; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Warrant Service ROUSE RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN3 CAA
AUGUST 20, 2023
Found Property E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist CASCADE WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE #89, SUNNYSID ACT
Information S MCLEAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO
Flock N 1ST ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; T-MOBILE, S SSE3 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Court Order Vio CEMETERY RD # H, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
AUGUST 21, 2023
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Eluding INTERSTATE 82 W; U:165, GR C3E TRA
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI C3E ACT
Disorderly S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Court Order Vio SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E CLO
Animal Problem N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Assault S 9TH ST # D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Juvenile Probm HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Drugs E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CAA
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CAA
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; D5, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Burglary HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 CLO
Flock W SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Welfare Check TACOMA AVE; MID VALLEY COM SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem MADISON AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL4 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Burglary N 1ST ST; BEE JAY SCALES I SSW1 ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Domestic FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CAA
Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
AUGUST 22, 2023
Unwanted Guest THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Warrant Service TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CAA
Alarm Resident S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE # 3, SUNNYSID SSC6 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAM
Transport COVEY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST # 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Missing Person JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Court Order Ser GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Traffic Offense W SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 ACT
Accident No Inj STACKHOUSE ST & SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Court Order Vio E IDA BELLE ST; SUN TERRAC SSS2 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; BUENA VISTA MINI SSS1 CLO
Shots Fired S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Domestic grending ave, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CAA
Mental Subject YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & VAN BE C3E CLO
Alarm Resident E EDISON AVE ; #1, SUNNYSI SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CAA
