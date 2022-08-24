August 16, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Mal Mischief JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; BETTI ANN APARTM SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief ALLEN RD & S 13TH ST, SUNN SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Agency Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft MCCLAIN DR; G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Shots Fired HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; BANK OF AMERICA, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 5TH ST; UPTOWN MOBILE CT SSW1 ACT
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE & MARIDAN SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic GOLDEN ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; IN ALLEYWAY, SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem CASCADE WAY # 55, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 20; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Alarm Business ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
August 17, 2022
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Court Order Vio GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Juvenile Probm W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Mal Mischief N 6TH ST; NAPA VALLEY AUTO SSW1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 6TH ST; NAPA VALLEY AUTO SSW1 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANE SSS3 CAA
Animal Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem WHEELER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 1ST ST; PW PIPE CO, SUNN SSW6 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Alarm Resident DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 7TH ST; Hi-Tech Auto Rep SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check CEMETERY RD # G, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Accident Hitrun FAIRVIEW AVE; U:10, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Court Order Ser E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Court Order Ser E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Welfare Check S 11TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CLO
August 18, 2022
Vehicle Prowl S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Eluding BLK W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNY C3E CLO
Animal Noise UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Death Invest S 6TH ST # C, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2
Trespassing IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Code Enforce SCOON RD;’ 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Mal Mischief ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 CLO
Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 UNF
Animal Problem SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem BLK FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Information W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ STACKHOUSE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Theft PARKLAND DR # 12, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Runaway Juv PARKLAND DR # 13, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Parking Problem SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Drugs E EDISON AVE # A206, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Alarm Resident SAAZ LN; 1, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;31, SU SSHY2 CAA
Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN1 CLO
Accident Unknow COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 ACT
Alarm Resident BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; SERVICE CENTER, SSS2 CLO
August 19, 2022
Welfare Check WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Parking Problem NW CRESCENT AVE & S SAN CL SSH1 CLO
Code Enforce N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard n 4th st & reeves way, SUN CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY bank CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 ACT
Burglary TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Threats WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Recovrd Stolen W NICOLAI AVE & S 1ST ST, SSW4 CAA
Assault E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 UNF
Suicidal Person GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE, SUN SSN1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Missing Person S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 CAA
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Shots Fired W WASHINGTON ST, MABTON, W C3W ACT
Traffic Stop HARRISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC4 CAA
Warrant Service S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 CAA
Citizen Complai E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Traffic Stop STACKHOUSE ST & E EDISON A SSW2 CAA
Agency Assist I82 & EXIT 67, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 16, S SSHY2 ACT
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN # 111; U:22, SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check SAGE CT; U:19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
August 20, 2022
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; JAVI’S CHICK SSC1 ACT
Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE; #3, SUNNYS SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
Social Contact E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop S 4TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSW2 CAA
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CAA
Citizen Assist CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Animal Noise E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Animal Noise S 4TH ST; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Drugs MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Information S 11TH ST # D2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Alarm Resident W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Utility Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Domestic S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Noise Complaint S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop N 6TH ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSS1 ACT
Disorderly S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 UNF
Traffic Stop S 1ST ST & MERRICK AVE, SU SSH1 CLO
August 21, 2022
Accident Hitrun BLK E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, S SSE3 CAA
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Utility Problem S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow INTERSTATE 82 W; U:10, OUT C3E CLO
Vehicle Prowl blk elanor ave, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Agency Assist ALLEN RD & BAZE LN, SUNNYS C3E CLO
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST; BLK, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Warrant Service ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CAA
Disorderly S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Alarm Business COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 16 TO SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 78, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CAA
Trespassing S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO
Alarm Business COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD # 8, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Domestic HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR; 55, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
August 22, 2022
Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD; U:32, SUNNYSID SSHY1 CLO
Accident Unknow OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; TJ’S, SUNNYSIDE SSS1 ACT
Parking Problem S 5TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; #B INSPIRED DEVE SSW1 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Found Property S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Mal Mischief IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport W Okanogan Pl Suite B110, CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Citizen Dispute IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Theft S 1ST ST & INTERSTATE 82 R SSS1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Recovrd Stolen E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Animal Problem COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Offense BLK WASHINGTON AVE, TOPPEN TPL4 NRT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Utility Problem W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CAA
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; at&t, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
