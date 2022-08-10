AUGUST 2, 2022
Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Transport W Naches Ave; Selah Munici H1 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAV SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Atmt To Locate N 16TH AVE; B, YAKIMA, WA Y4 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 41ST AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y8 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD # 1/2; RAMIROS AU SSN1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief WASHINGTON CT & W SOUTH HI SSW5 CLO
Intoxication HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Utility Problem BECKNER ALLEY & ROUSE RD, C3E CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Bite E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE ACT
Atmt To Locate E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Atmt To Locate W. VAN GIESEN ST, West Ric CAA
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Trespassing PICARD PL; MT ADAMS KIDNEY SSS3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
AUGUST 3, 2022
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ ALEXANDER RD & SUNNYSIDE M C3E ACT
Assault Weapon S LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Resident N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Code Enforce S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Code Enforce S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Parking Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief BLK S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Parking Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Code Enforce S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Code Enforce IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Parking Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist FEDERAL WAY; COMMUNITY BUI SSC3 CLO
Domestic FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, SU SSHY1 CAA
Accident Hitrun S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE; NEXT HOUSE, S SSC6 ACT
Assault MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 INF
Accident Hitrun PICARD PL; FAIRBRIDGE INN, SSS3 ACT
Utility Problem SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Court Order Vio HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Fraud HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Mal Mischief W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Eluding S 16TH ST & SOUTH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SPIRI CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM SSW1 CLO
Social Contact E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Recovrd Stolen HEMLOCK AVE & E LINCOLN AV SSW3 CLO
Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CAA
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA
Alarm Business OUTLOOK RD; LOWER VALLEY H SSHY1 CLO
Warrant Service NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA
AUGUST 4, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Code Enforce W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Code Enforce SCOON RD # 1/2; RAMIROS AU SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDE SSN2 CAA
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # A9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate E WASHINGTON ST # 6; GRAND CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist RAINIER CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Accident Unknow INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Drugs S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST ST & LORETTA ST, SUN SSW2 CLO
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Code Enforce IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 CAA
Recovrd Stolen BLK S 4TH; blk, SUNNYSIDE, CAA
Civil Matter S 11TH ST # B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Juvenile Probm N 6TH ST; NAPA VALLEY AUTO SSW1 ACT
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Mal Mischief GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; JOHNNYS BARBER S SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA
Noise Complaint W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
AUGUST 5, 2022
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check E RAILROAD AVE; ALEX'S BAR SSS1 CAA
Theft-Vehicle ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNY SSH1 ACT
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; RENT A CENTE SSE3 ACT
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 9T SSN2 CLO
Parking Problem N MCLEAN RD & ALEXANDER RD SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; STE 19 SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Theft DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Information E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 ACT
Accident No Inj ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Theft SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Citizen Dispute E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Citizen Complai HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC7 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # 117, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
AUGUST 6, 2022
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 6, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Assault Weapon E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT
Domestic BAGLEY DR # 114, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT
Court Order Vio E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist SAUL RD # 26; WILLOW PARK SSS2 CLO
Death Invest NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Welfare Check S 1ST ST; U:12, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Custodial Inter BAGLEY DR # 114, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; U:25, SUNNY SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; #1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Domestic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 ACT
Information PICARD PL; U:19, SUNNYSIDE SSS3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Mental Subject S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 252; SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
Unsecure Premis E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem CASCADE WAY # 52, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Civil Matter S 8TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
AUGUST 7, 2022
Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 27, SUNNYSID SSW2 CAA
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO
Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & SCOON RD, SUNN SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Civil Matter N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # F2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Drugs TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Theft-Vehicle GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Burglary S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 ACT
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CAA
Atmt To Locate S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Animal Problem S 13TH ST; #B, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 8TH ST; BEHIND AT K&U AU SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CAA
Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CAA
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; A, SU SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN1 CLO
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST; 12, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
AUGUST 8, 2022
Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Unwanted Guest E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI C3E ACT
Court Order Vio S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Mal Mischief S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Mal Mischief ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Civil Matter S 6TH ST; U:32, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Shots Fired CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC7 ACT
Animal Noise S 1ST ST & SPAULDING AVE, SSH1 CLO
Burglary CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 107; SSN2 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DHSH, SSE2 CLO
AUGUST 9, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST; 1, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ N AVE; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 97, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
