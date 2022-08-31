August 23, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Atmt To Locate PARKLAND DR # 57, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check WASHOUT RD; U:5 RAPID SOS C3E CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK MCKINLEY AVE, YAKIMA, Y4 ACT
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE # A; SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Social Contact N 6TH ST; NAPA VALLEY AUTO SSW1 ACT
Citizen Assist CEMETERY RD # I; I, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Wanted Person CEMETERY RD; PLOT, SUNNYSI SSN2 CAA
Harassment S 5TH ST; RED STEER MARKET SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CAA
Agency Assist S 13TH ST & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS2 ACT
Theft S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist N 6TH ST; NAPA VALLEY AUTO SSW1 CLO
Social Contact TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Custodial Inter W SOUTH HILL RD;8, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter TACOMA AVE; TW MARKET, SUN SSC4 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;popeye SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST & REEVES WAY, SUN SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; MT VIEW EQUIPE SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist E I 82; MP69, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE; JAVI’S CHICK SSC1 CAA
August 24, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; COMMERCIAL TIRE, SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST: SUIT A INSPIRE, SSW1 CLO
Accident Unknow S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Burglary BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, YAKIMA CH CLO
Suspicious Circ SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY: POPEYE CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEYE SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense S 2ND ST & E ZILLAH AVE, S SSW2 CAA
Harassment RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Court Order Ser S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic SW CRESCENT AVE; ACROSS, S SSH1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Fraud EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Lost Property S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem MCBRIDE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Suicidal Person W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop S 4TH ST, , CAA
Mal Mischief SAUL RD # 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; CAR WASH, SU SSC7 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; kinter elect SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUN VALLEY T SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CJA
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST # E2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA
Dui S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO
Court Order Vio S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 CLO
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST # D6, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
August 25, 2022
Lewd Conduct S 13TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SU SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Warrant Service BLK S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CAA
Noise Complaint MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Welfare Check WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CAA
Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 ACT
Found Property S 13TH ST; SUNNYSIDE HOUSI SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST;4, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Atmt To Locate UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Hitrun PARKLAND DR; 65, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY;85, , CLO
Court Order Vio SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Wanted Person W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CAA
Code Enforce W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Court Order Ser W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITTL SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JOHNS SSHY3 CLO
Drugs S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER; DEAD END, S SSH1 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD; U:4, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense BLK W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNY SSW5 CAA
August 26, 2022
Animal Noise DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Livestock Incid S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business S 7TH ST; K & U AUTO PARTS SSS1 ACT
Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; WESTERN SSHY2 ACT
Theft FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Atmt To Locate ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CAA
Suspicious Circ S 5TH ST; MELENDREZ RICHAR SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; B, SU SSN3 CLO
Recovrd Stolen SPIKE RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Vehicle Prowl S 13TH ST; #N, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST; BEHIND, SUNNYSI SSS2 CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Civil Matter S 11TH ST # B7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Atmt To Locate GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Atmt To Locate ROUSE RD # 11; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Information FAIRVIEW AVE & ISMO LOOP, SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard ROUSE RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN3 ACT
Harassment DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; CRICKET WIR SSE3 ACT
Lewd Conduct N 6TH ST; LABARATA, SUNNYS SSW1 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO
Abuse Neglect CASCADE WAY # 85, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check CEMETERY RD; U:5, SUNNYSID C3E CLO
Traffic Offense S 9TH ST & E ARROWSMITH AV SSC2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Trespassing CHESTNUT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Accident Injury S 16TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CAA
Traffic Offense S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 CAA
August 27, 2022
Assault E EDISON AVE; JAVIS CHICKE SSC1 ACT
Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 15; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LANE SSC4 CLO
Trespassing PARKLAND DR # 171, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT
Dui E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA
Citizen Assist S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; Water depar SSW6 CLO
Trespassing IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense STATE ROUTE 241 & E EDISON SSE2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Animal Problem SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAM
Shots Fired WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Custodial Inter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Custodial Inter S 6TH ST # F3, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Information WELLS RD; DLM FARMS, SUNNY SSS1 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired SWAN RD & NW CRESCENT AVE, C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Fireworks S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNYS SSC1 CLO
August 28, 2022
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 UNF
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Agency Assist S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 CLO
Accident No Inj VAN BELLE RD; U:10, SUNNYS C3E TRA
Disorderly N 1ST ST; BEE JAY SCALES I SSW1 CLO
Theft S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CAA
Burglary E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAM
Agency Assist W I 82; MP68 W, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO
Utility Problem HARRISON AVE; 16, SUNNYSID SSW3 CLO
Noise Complaint RIVERSIDE AVENUE/GRANDVIEW CLO
Domestic REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
August 29, 2022
Runaway Juv S 13TH ST # B5, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Missing Person S 11TH ST # C5, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Public Service E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE SC SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Animal Bite BAGLEY DR # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Transport E MAIN ST, , CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY; U:7, SU SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident S BUENA VISTA AVE, SUNNYSI SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 CLO
Welfare Check MCBRIDE ST; U:19, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST # D2; D2, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
August 30, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 ACT
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Emr Medic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check S 11TH ST # D4; U:72, SUNN SSS2 CLO
