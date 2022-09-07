August 30, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE # 3; SUITE 3 SSE2 ACT
Information NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check MIDVALE RD; PORT OF SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Theft S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Disorderly S 6TH ST; FLYING DUTCHMAN SSS1 CLO
Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE; 2, SUNNYSIDE SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; kinter elect SSE2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl SUNNYSIDE FIRE DEPARTMENT, CLO
Animal Bite GRANT AND 9TH, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Suicidal Person COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Civil Matter CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suicidal Person E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Unwanted Guest NORTH AVE; CORNERSTONE ASS SSN2 CLO
Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Dui BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA
Dui JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA
August 31, 2022
Fraud NORTH AVE # 14, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist W I 82; MP62 W, GRANGER, W C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Domestic ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Crime Stoppers DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check S 11TH ST; APT 6 PARGON AP SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD # 1/2; RAMIROS AU SSN1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Vehicle Prowl SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E ZILLAH AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSW2 CLO
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 CLO
Domestic MIDVALE RD, MABTON, WA C3E CLO
Harassment MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; J, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SAKUR SSHY2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard SOUTH ST & BOUNTIFUL AVE, SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 CLO
Atmt To Locate E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CLO
Agency Assist SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 CLO
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Runaway Juv HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Death Invest GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 143; SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
September 1, 2022
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; COMMERCIAL TIRE, SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM CLO
Citizen Assist N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Unsecure Premis S 6TH ST # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD; U:7, SUNNYSI C3E CLO
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Alarm Resident SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST & NEWHOUSE AVE, S SSS2 CLO
Missing Person MCCLAIN DR # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 18, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Parking Problem SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Accident Injury SUNNYSIDE AVE; U:16, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Weapon Offense S 13TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CAA
Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
September 2, 2022
Suspicious Circ RAINIER CT # G; RAINIER CO SSC3 ACT
Trespassing S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Mal Mischief BLK WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 ACT
Mal Mischief OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Code Enforce S 6TH ST; HERNANDEZ LAW OF SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO
Code Enforce S 6TH ST; AUDELS FASHION & SSS1 CLO
Transport WALLACE WY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV ACT
Code Enforce S 6TH ST; SUNNYSIDE INDOOR SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR; U, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST; SSC6 ACT
Agency Assist ALLEN RD # 9, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 ACT
Code Enforce 1/2 SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic NORTH AVE & N 13TH ST, SUN SSN3 ACT
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident No Inj BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 ACT
Civil Matter GRANT AVE; U:10, SUNNYSIDE SSS1 ACT
Code Enforce GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD & MCBRIDE SSW5 CLO
Domestic W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CAA
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Intoxication E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE; GRACE BRET SSS1 CLO
September 3, 2022
Traffic Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Traffic Stop W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv JULIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC7 ACT
Trespassing S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; LINCOLN APA SSC8 CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 ACT
Harassment 1ST AVE, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 ACT
Eluding S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CAA
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & FRANKLIN CT, S SSC5 CAA
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 INF
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; STE 3, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard PARKLAND DR; CWCMH HOUSING SSW5 CLO
Drugs S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Civil Matter APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Civil Matter S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Assault Weapon ROCKY FORD RD, GRANDVIEW, CGV ACT
Shots Fired S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Shots Fired OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Warrant Service TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Fireworks S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Agency Assist W WOODIN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Stop E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA
Traffic Stop N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Domestic AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ SCOON RD & OUTLOOK RD, SUN SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CAA
September 4, 2022
Warrant Service OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA CSU CAA
Suspicious Circ CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 CLO
Dui YAKIMA AVE & N 11TH ST, SU SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Alarm Resident THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 UNF
Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Assault E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 W: MP 70, SU SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 ACT
Abandoned Vehic FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Emr Medic FAIRBRIDGE INN & SUITES #2 SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard SUNNYSIDE AVE; NEAR, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist 4TH STREET, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 274; SSN2 CLO
Information ROOSEVELT CT, ACT
Traffic Stop BLK SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Social Contact E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Information E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 262; SSN2 UNF
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO
Information W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT
Noise Complaint HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Overdose JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
September 5, 2022
Juvenile Probm E THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Shots Fired E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 UNF
Dui E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 CAA
Domestic-Ipv WOODS RD # G, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CAA
Domestic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Information S 11TH ST & TACOMA AVE; AL SSC4 CLO
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Wanted Person IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CAA
Assault E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Information E LINCOLN AVE; U:25, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST; F1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Threats YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Theft S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ PEACH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ CHERRY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Theft E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Welfare Check PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO
Dui BLK COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSID SSH2 CAA
Accident No Inj ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Theft S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Social Contact E LINCOLN AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC7 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA
Traffic Offense GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
