AUGUST 9, 2022
Theft-Vehicle HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT
Mental Subject DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP63 E, OUTLOOK, W C3E ACT
Mal Mischief SWAN RD & W RIVERSIDE AVE, SSH2 CLO
Atmt To Locate GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Animal Bite SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CAA
Animal Problem S BUENA VISTA AVE; BEHIND, SSH1 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #278 SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Domestic HORNBY RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Resident OAK ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Resident S 9TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CAA
Court Order Ser GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Domestic PICARD PL: #223 fairbrid CLO
Theft S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; D2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Civil Matter WOODWARD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
AUGUST 10, 2022
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC8 ACT
Code Enforce SCOON RD; 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN1 CLO
Domestic COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 45, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou ACT
Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Traffic Hazard TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Weapon Offense N ELM ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Business MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 ACT
Accident Injury WANETA RD & STOVER RD, GRA C3E TRA
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD & NW CRESCENT AVE, C3E ACT
Shots Fired S BUENA VISTA AVE, SUNNYSI SSH1 CLO
Court Order Vio GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Trespassing FEDERAL WAY # 64; 64, SUNN SSC3 ACT
Assault Weapon W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Welfare Check W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Overdose S 6TH ST # D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
AUGUST 11, 2022
Suspicious Circ HOMER ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Utility Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CAA
Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO
Social Contact N 13TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Public Service DOUGLAS ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Transport W Okanogan Pl Ste B, Bento CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Runaway Juv PARKLAND DR # 13, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Disorderly GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;BEN SA SSN3 ACT
Drugs S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Accident Injury RAY RD & SHELLER RD, SUNNY C3E CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;TV TOW SSN4 CLO
Burglary S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Fireworks SHELLER RD & N 16TH ST, SU SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD # 17, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD #172, SUN ACT
Domestic PARKLAND DR # 172, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT
Civil Matter S 13TH ST; F1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Disorderly S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
AUGUST 12, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Civil Matter TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # D2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Domestic PLEASANT AVE; 49, GRANDVIE CGV ACT
Burglary ARTEAGA CIR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; BETTI ANN APARTM SSS2 CLO
Found Property S 11TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SU SSC2 CLO
Atmt To Locate N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD # 1/2; RAMIROS AU SSN1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Shots Fired BLK W 5TH AVE, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO
Animal Problem NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 9TH ST, SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Accident Unknow FACTORY RD & BETHANY RD, S C3E CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Civil Matter S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Warrant Service E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CAA
Suspicious Circ BLK COLUMBIA AVE; 500 BLK, SSH1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic VALLEY VIEW LN & HAWTHORN SSW3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Shots Fired HARRISON AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj NORTH AVE & ROUSE RD, SUNN SSN3 ACT
Shots Fired CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
AUGUST 13, 2022
Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist BLK E TOPPENISH AVE, TOPPE TPL2 NRT
Noise Complaint W MAPLE AVE # 10, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Noise Complaint W MAPLE AVE # 10, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; ASTRIA SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO
Noise Complaint UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANE SSS3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Court Order Vio CASCADE WAY; 58, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; FAIRBRIDGE INN, SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST AVE # A; SUNNYSIDE C SSW6 CLO
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PHOTO H SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist STOVER RD & WANETA RD, GRA C3E CAA
Alarm Resident E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Dui MIDVALE RD & DUFFY RD, SUN CSU CAA
Agency Assist W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO
Lewd Conduct VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & SHELLER RD, SU SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; F, SU SSHY3 CLO
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & E YAKIMA VALLE SSS3 ACT
Lewd Conduct S 6TH ST; AUDELS FASHION & SSS1 CAA
Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Agency Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem CASCADE WAY # 52, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist I82 W/B EXIT 69, SUNNYSID CLO
AUGUST 14, 2022
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 39, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Disorderly PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist BAGLEY DR # E; U:10, SUNNY SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POINT SSN4 CLO
Disorderly S 6TH ST; EGLEYS SPORTS BA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR # E, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST; U:10, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Utility Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Utility Problem N D ST, TOPPENISH, WA TPL1 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST; WOODWORTH FARMS, SSW1 CLO
Harassment E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
Domestic WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Domestic SHELLER RD; ESTUDILDS FOOD C3E CLO
Court Order Vio PICARD PL; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSS3 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC6 CLO
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 172, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Trespassing PARKLAND DR # 172, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT; INSPIRE, SU SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE & S 11TH ST, SU SSC4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
AUGUST 15, 2022
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Information S 11TH ST # C7; U:28, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE # B102; U:22, SSE2 CLO
Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SSHY2 CLO
Mal Mischief W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Pione SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Recovrd Stolen SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Theft TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD # 9, SUNNY SSW5 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE, SSS1 ACT
Noise Complaint UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, SSHY3 CLO
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou ACT
Lost Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & CHESTNUT AVE, S SSN1 UNF
Social Contact N 4TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY2 CLO
Fireworks S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CAA
AUGUST 16, 2022
Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Information N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & SAUL RD, S SSC6 CAA
Accident Unknow OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT
