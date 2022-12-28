Dec. 20, 2022
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 5TH ST; UPTOWN ADULT COU SSW1 CLO
Animal Problem GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Code Enforce JULIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem CRESCENT AVE & STACKHOUSE SSH1 CLO
Atmt To Locate E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Utility Problem S HAMILTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Business SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 CLO
Dec. 21, 2022
Animal Problem ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist doolittle ave, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD & CASCADE SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST AVE # A; SUNNYSIDE C SSW6 CLO
Parking Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Emr Red FEDERAL WAY # 37, SUNNYSID SSC3
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 ACT
Utility Problem N 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE # A102, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA
Dec. 22, 2022
Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; U:7, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 163; SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CATALINAS HAIR C SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, C SPECK, SUNN SSS3 ACT
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SU SSHY2 CLO
Suicidal Person SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUPER SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Accident Injury E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 ACT
Accident No Inj S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Fraud E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Atmt To Locate E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident RIDGEVIEW CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR; K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Trespassing S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Court Order Ser S 13TH ST #F4, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Domestic CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CAA
Dec. 23, 2022
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CATALINAS HAIR C SSS1 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; EL COMPADRE SSC7 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Problem S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; PACIFIC TIR SSS2 ACT
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Accident Hitrun PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Alarm Resident SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Citizen Assist MORGAN RD; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 CLO
Harassment FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 9TH ST; MARIA IRENE CHAV SSC7 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE # C203; U:8, SSE2 ACT
Domestic E EDISON AVE # C201, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Dui E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Unwanted Guest CEMETERY RD # L1, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT
Dec. 24, 2022
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Recovrd Stolen YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Utility Problem SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem ROUSE RD; STORAGE; TRL 5, SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CLO
Utility Problem N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Accident No Inj WANETA RD; U:12, GRANDVIEW C3E ACT
Utility Problem E EDISON AVE ; #C, SUNNYSI SSC2 CLO
Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR; 1/2, SUNNYSID SSW3 CLO
Assault S 9TH ST # D; APT D, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Assault W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 UNF
Agency Assist E I 82; MP68 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E TRA
Noise Complaint APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Social Contact ROUSE RD; 37, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Burglary ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 ACT
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; LINCOLN APA SSC8 UNF
Information S 6TH ST; U:19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Fireworks CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Dec. 25, 2022
Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & CEMETERY RD, S SSN2 UNF
Eluding SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
Accident Unknow S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 CAA
Utility Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Hitrun W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Domestic E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Accident No Inj MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun NICOLAI AVE; MARIA OCHOA D SSW4 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;CHINA SSHY2 CLO
Civil Matter S 4TH ST # 3; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 ACT
Suspicious Circ ELANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Social Contact BLAINE AVE & S 13TH ST, SU SSC3 ACT
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Unwanted Guest W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CAA
Dec. 26, 2022
Domestic CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT
Emr Lift Assist FEDERAL WAY # 37, SUNNYSID SSC3
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; U:4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Burglary CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CAA
Animal Problem W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT
Weapon Offense HARRISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #235, CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST # 3; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 CLO
Civil Matter ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, OU C3E CLO
Agency Assist FEDERAL WAY # 37, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Dec. 27, 2022
Utility Problem TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Emr Alarm Med FEDERAL WAY # 37, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SU SSHY2 CLO
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
