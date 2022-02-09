Feb. 1, 2022
Fraud E GREGORY AVE; SEARS ROEBU SSE1 ACT
Juvenile Probm GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Animal Problem DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Trespassing N 6TH ST; LABARATA, SUNNYS SSW1 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT
Citizen Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Shots Fired E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
Shots Fired E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 ACT
Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 CLO
Eluding wb on north from 16th st, ACT
Agency Assist S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Domestic WILLOWCREST DR, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 102, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT
Parking Problem ELEANOR, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; el m SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Feb. 2, 2022
Alarm Resident VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ maple way, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ SCOON RD; CONTRERAS AUTO S SSN1 CLO
Trespassing JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Information w south hill rd; 8J, SUNNY ACT
Trespassing SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TELLE SSN2 CAA
Animal Problem IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & SHELLER RD, SU SSN4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD # 8, SUNNY SSW5 ACT
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Civil Matter S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Hazard E GREGORY AVE; SEARS ROEBU SSE1 CLO
Custodial Inter S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Theft W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Suspicious Circ UPLAND DR & W GRANDVIEW AV SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Alarm Resident W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15 RO SSN2 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY # 12; 12, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Funeral Escort S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 ACT
Domestic-Ipv GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA
Parking Problem S 13TH ST & SOUTH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Domestic S 11TH ST # C2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Information S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Civil Matter N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Feb. 3, 2022
Eluding FAIRVIEW AVE & WOODS RD, S SSN1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; CATALINAS HAIR C SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Transport S 2ND AVE; BRIDGES, YAKIMA Y2 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Unwanted Guest MAIN ST, Union Gap, WA U1 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, S SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou ACT
Shots Fired E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Threats S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; COMMUNITY D SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Trespassing PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 22, S SSHY3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; #F4, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Citizen Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Custodial Inter E EDISON AVE # 56; EVERGRE SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ DARRIN CT & DAYTON DR, SUN SSH2 CLO
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE; LINCOLN APA SSC8 CLO
Missing Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Feb. 4, 2022
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Parking Problem BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Eluding NORTH AVE & N 9TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; SUITE A INSPIRE SSW1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO
Welfare Check S 15TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Warrant Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Information N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Burglary S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
Traffic Offense TACOMA AVE; U:7, SUNNYSIDE SSC4 CLO
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist HEFFRON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Agency Assist SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Citizen Assist ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD & OUTLOOK R C3E ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 CLO
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & DOOLITTLE AVE, SSN2 CAA
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Eluding REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Accident Injury OUTLOOK RD & MAPLE GROVE R C3E ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK REEVES WY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Assault E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Trespassing WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Trespassing PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO
Feb. 5, 2022
Shots Fired MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Eluding OUTLOOK / SWAN, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Domestic-Ipv GREGORY AVE; 4, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CAA
Shots Fired S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 CLO
Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST; FASHION CROSSROA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOPS, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Assault N 6TH ST; LA PLAYITA, SUNN SSW1 ACT
Court Order Vio PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SUN SSS3 ACT
Domestic MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Warrant Service PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CAA
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CAM
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOMS SSN3 ACT
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE; U:3, SUNNYSI SSC2 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Information ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Shots Fired S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Domestic BAGLEY DR # E, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business S 11TH ST; JENNYS DAYCARE, SSC4 CLO
Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Information BAGLEY DR # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Offense S 4TH ST & HAWTHORN DR, SU SSW3 CJA
Shots Fired S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST; RM 143, SUN SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Eluding N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Feb. 6, 2022
Domestic-Ipv E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 CLO
Assault S 14TH ST; U:36, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business S 7TH ST; GARRISON LAW OFF SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Burglary N 6TH ST; Huerta’s, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA
Shots Fired S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; ASSEMBLIES SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Information EX69; WB ON RAMP, SUNNYSIDE SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 25; 25, SUNN SSW2 CLO
Feb. 7, 2022
Alarm Resident S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; HUERTAS TRUCK DI SSN2 UNF
Wanted Person S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Information E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Eluding STATE ROUTE 241 & SHELLER SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Harassment S 1ST AVE # A; SUNNYSIDE C SSW6 ACT
Abandoned Vehic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Theft OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Court Order Ser HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Sex Crime N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITTL SSE2 CLO
Alarm Resident BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 UNF
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Lost Property S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Death Invest FRANKS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Found Property E EDISON AVE; SAFARI RESTA SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITTL SSE2 CLO
Theft S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY & N 4TH ST, SUN SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LIL C SSE2 CLO
Feb. 8, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Information N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CLO
Mal Mischief E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
