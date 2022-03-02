Feb. 22, 2022
Accident No Inj BLK MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Hitrun NORTH AVE; 1, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Code Enforce SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem upland park, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Atmt To Locate MIDVALE RD & GREEN VALLEY C3E ACT
Threats S 1ST ST & INTERSTATE 82 R SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem BLK E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSI SSE3 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO
Transport W OKANOGAN PL, KENNEWICK, CLO
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE; UPLAND, S SSH2 CLO
Harassment S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Threats SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CAA
Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR # M2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Atmt To Locate N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Weapon Offense SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Weapon Offense REEVES WAY # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Feb. 23, 2022
Shots Fired PARKLAND DR; 1, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Eluding CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Civil Matter S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; MARTIN DENT SSE3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Lewd Conduct E LINCOLN AVE; A, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Loitering E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Resident PARKLAND DR; 116, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Overdose E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 5TH AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y5 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Theft W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Weapon Offense N 10TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Information N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Missing Person FEDERAL WAY # 3, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITTL SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Feb. 24, 2022
Traffic Offense WASHINGTON CT & W SOUTH HI SSW5 CAA
Suspicious Circ JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Accident No Inj E I 82; MP66 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Accident Injury E I 82; MP66 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Accident No Inj S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Accident Unknow MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CAA
Accident No Inj CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CAA
Fraud GREGORY AVE; SEARS & ROEBU SSE1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 ACT
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident Hitrun CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO
Weapon Offense S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Weapon Offense SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Feb. 25, 2022
Traffic Offense E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 UNF
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Alarm Resident SAAZ LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 9TH ST; APT B, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO
Fire Hazmat W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Lost Property S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Assault TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem E ZILLAH AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; Navarro’s, SUNNY SSS1 ACT
Fire Srvc Call HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Information WOODWARD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Harassment OUTLOOK RD # 45, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST, booking, SUNNYSI SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check WANETA RD & INTERSTATE 82 SSS3 CLO
Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 3, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 ACT
Warrant Service S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Feb. 26, 2022
Animal Noise UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Disorderly BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Disorderly BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSI SSN4 CLO
Accident Unknow S 13TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 ACT
Accident No Inj S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Traffic Offense SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSW6 CAA
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Accident Injury MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT
Unsecure Premis S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Disorderly HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Traffic Stop WOODS RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN1 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CAA
Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST; PLAZA DEL SOL, S SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check S 5TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; PLAZA DEL SOL, S SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Emr Red E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY; managers trai SSW5 CLO
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Parking Problem HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LANE SSC4 CLO
Theft CASCADE WAY # 1, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Assault E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT
Trespassing BLK PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Agency Assist OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist S LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CAA
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE # B104; U:14, SSE2 CLO
Feb. 27, 2022
Dui S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CAA
Theft-Vehicle ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist i82 eb between mp 61/62, CLO
Information N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 ACT
Disorderly N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CAA
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Robbery W WINE COUNTRY RD; GAS MAX CGV ACT
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business s 6th st; City Shop, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Runaway Juv W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Civil Matter NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # E2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen TACOMA AVE #B, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Unwanted Guest YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #137 TR SSHY1 ACT
Feb. 28, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Assault Weapon E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj WANETA RD & PICARD PL, SUN SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist I82 & SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, CLO
Harassment SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT
Code Enforce DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Domestic FORDYCE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FOUR SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E IDA BELLE ST; SUN TERRAC SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE # 53, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN AVE; DELORIE - JO SSC4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Fraud WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY; 27, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY # 32; 32, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Runaway Juv W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO
Runaway Juv REEVES WAY # N, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
March 1, 2022
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Agency Assist MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.