Feb. 22, 2022

Accident No Inj BLK MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Accident Hitrun NORTH AVE; 1, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Code Enforce SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem upland park, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Atmt To Locate MIDVALE RD & GREEN VALLEY C3E ACT

Threats S 1ST ST & INTERSTATE 82 R SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT

Animal Problem BLK E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSI SSE3 CLO

Theft MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO

Transport W OKANOGAN PL, KENNEWICK, CLO

Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE; UPLAND, S SSH2 CLO

Harassment S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Threats SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Domestic-Ipv WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CAA

Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR # M2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT

Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Atmt To Locate N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Weapon Offense SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Weapon Offense REEVES WAY # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT

Feb. 23, 2022

Shots Fired PARKLAND DR; 1, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO

Eluding CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO

Civil Matter S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; MARTIN DENT SSE3 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Lewd Conduct E LINCOLN AVE; A, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Loitering E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Resident PARKLAND DR; 116, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Overdose E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Atmt To Locate S 5TH AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y5 ACT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Theft W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Weapon Offense N 10TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Information N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Missing Person FEDERAL WAY # 3, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO

Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITTL SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Feb. 24, 2022

Traffic Offense WASHINGTON CT & W SOUTH HI SSW5 CAA

Suspicious Circ JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Accident No Inj E I 82; MP66 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT

Accident Injury E I 82; MP66 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT

Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Accident No Inj S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO

Accident Unknow MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CAA

Accident No Inj CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CAA

Fraud GREGORY AVE; SEARS & ROEBU SSE1 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 ACT

Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT

Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Accident Hitrun CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CAA

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO

Weapon Offense S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Weapon Offense SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Feb. 25, 2022

Traffic Offense E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 UNF

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT

Alarm Resident SAAZ LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 9TH ST; APT B, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO

Fire Hazmat W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Lost Property S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Assault TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem E ZILLAH AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; Navarro’s, SUNNY SSS1 ACT

Fire Srvc Call HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Information WOODWARD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Harassment OUTLOOK RD # 45, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Agency Assist HOMER ST, booking, SUNNYSI SSHY1 ACT

Welfare Check WANETA RD & INTERSTATE 82 SSS3 CLO

Weapon Offense E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 3, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 ACT

Warrant Service S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Feb. 26, 2022

Animal Noise UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Information E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO

Disorderly BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Disorderly BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSI SSN4 CLO

Accident Unknow S 13TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 ACT

Accident No Inj S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT

Traffic Offense SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSW6 CAA

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Accident Injury MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT

Unsecure Premis S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Disorderly HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Traffic Stop WOODS RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN1 ACT

Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CAA

Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST; PLAZA DEL SOL, S SSS1 ACT

Welfare Check S 5TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; PLAZA DEL SOL, S SSS1 CLO

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO

Emr Red E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY; managers trai SSW5 CLO

Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Parking Problem HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LANE SSC4 CLO

Theft CASCADE WAY # 1, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Assault E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT

Trespassing BLK PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Agency Assist OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist S LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CAA

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE # B104; U:14, SSE2 CLO

Feb. 27, 2022

Dui S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CAA

Theft-Vehicle ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist i82 eb between mp 61/62, CLO

Information N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 ACT

Disorderly N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CAA

Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Robbery W WINE COUNTRY RD; GAS MAX CGV ACT

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT

Alarm Business s 6th st; City Shop, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO

Runaway Juv W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Civil Matter NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # E2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen TACOMA AVE #B, SUNNYSIDE, ACT

Unwanted Guest YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #137 TR SSHY1 ACT

Feb. 28, 2022

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Assault Weapon E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj WANETA RD & PICARD PL, SUN SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist I82 & SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, CLO

Harassment SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT

Code Enforce DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Citizen Assist E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Domestic FORDYCE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FOUR SSHY2 CLO

Citizen Assist E IDA BELLE ST; SUN TERRAC SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE # 53, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN AVE; DELORIE - JO SSC4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Fraud WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY; 27, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY # 32; 32, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Runaway Juv W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO

Runaway Juv REEVES WAY # N, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

March 1, 2022

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Agency Assist MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT

