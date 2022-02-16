Feb. 8, 2022

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE SC SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; SVID OFFICE, SUN SSC2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist HARRISON AVE # 32, SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; JERRYS POOL & SP SSS1 ACT

Fraud S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE MUNICI SSHY1 ACT

Atmt To Locate E ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 10TH ST & E JACKSON AVE; SSC7 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST # 9, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS3 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT

Burglary S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Burglary S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Crime Stoppers E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing CEMETERY RD # N; N, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT

Citizen Assist BLK ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Alarm Business E DECATUR AVE; ALVAREZ DAY SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ SAUL RD # 23; WILLOW PARK SSS2 UNF

Disorderly S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; city of sun SSW6 CLO

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E EDISON AVE; directly beh SSC2 CAM

Shots Fired REEVES WAY # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT

Feb. 9, 2022

Shots Fired south of town, SUNNYSIDE, UNF

Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Shots Fired S 6TH ST # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Recovrd Stolen E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ BLK RAVINE DR; AT END, SUN SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Juvenile Probm BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO

Theft BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DCYF; SSE2 CLO

Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Code Enforce S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO

Trespassing S 13TH ST; COCINA ISABEL, SSC2 CLO

Animal Problem MILLER AVE; U:12, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO

Code Enforce N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Noise Complaint BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO

Fraud VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle MORGAN RD; CAN AM STEEL, S SSE2 CLO

Assault S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO

Drugs IDA BELLE LN; END, SUNNYSI SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business S 11TH st; Jennys baker, S SSC4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY’S BEA SSE3 CLO

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CAA

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; BOB’S AUTO SSC7 CLO

Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CJA

Feb. 10, 2022

Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST & S 11TH ST SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 CLO

Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Information S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CLO

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; MINI STORAG SSW6 ACT

Agency Assist UMATILLA COUNTY JAIL, SUNN CLO

Animal Problem N 14TH ST & DENSON AVE, SU SSN4 ACT

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:14, S SSS3 CLO

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #19, SSE2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 5TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 ACT

Drugs E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Animal Problem E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT

Agency Assist RAINIER CT # B; RAINIER CO SSC3 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; l, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT

Harassment PARKLAND DR # 101, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Eluding OUTLOOK RD & SCOON RD, SUN SSHY1 ACT

Feb. 11, 2022

Obstructing NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO

Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD 600 block, SUNNYS SSN3 CLO

Animal Problem MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Welfare Check WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Parking Problem S 13TH ST & ASPARAGUS LN, SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE MU SSS1 CLO

Drugs N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST # I2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Trespassing E SOUTH HILL RD; VM LEMAN SSW6 CLO

Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE # 10, SUNNYS SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Burglary W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CJA

Traffic Hazard ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Court Order Vio CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT

Theft S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & VICTORY WAY, S SSN2 ACT

Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO

Feb. 12, 2022

Citizen Assist BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; ASTRIA HEAL SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CAA

Fire Other E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # V; U SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Alarm Resident DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Accident Injury E EDISON RD & BETHANY RD, C3E CAA

Information MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT

Parking Problem W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 CLO

Citizen Assist E HARRISON AVE; MASONIC TE SSS1 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA

Information DECATUR AVE; CHIQUITA BARBE CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1

Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Alarm Resident SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; CAR CRAFT, SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Feb. 13, 2022

Civil Matter N 6TH; LA PLAYITA, SUNNYSID CLO

Weapon Offense SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; LA PLAYITA, SUNN SSW1 CLO

Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Unwanted Guest W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KENTUCK SSHY2 CLO

Dui N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROFE SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROFE SSN2 ACT

Traffic Offense S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 ACT

Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Mal Mischief QUAIL LN; #205 BEST WESTER SSS3 CAA

Trespassing NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CAA

Citizen Assist IDA BELLE LN # 106; c106, SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & PARKLAND DR, SU SSW5 CAA

Code Enforce S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Weapon Offense S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; AUTO ELECTR SSC7 CLO

Parking Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Noise Complaint S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 UNF

Feb. 14, 2022

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; NOBLE SSHY2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Sex Crime S 3RD ST; YAKIMA POLICE DE Y2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Traffic Hazard N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST SSW3 ACT

Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Agency Assist HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Abandoned Vehic WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Animal Problem ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO

Sex Crime N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; STATE FARM I SSC5 CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 ACT

Eluding REEVES WAY & DOOLITTLE AVE SSN2 CLO

Eluding OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA SSHY1 ACT

Missing Person N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Theft N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 ACT

Mal Mischief E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Domestic E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 ACT

Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT

Juvenile Probm HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC7 ACT

Animal Problem N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 TRA

Lost Property N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Animal Problem PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 ACT

Utility Problem E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT

Welfare Check GRANT AVE; U:16, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO

Wanted Person S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CAA

Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO

Eluding N 16TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO

Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 CLO

Feb. 15, 2022

Assault N 6TH ST; LA PLAYITA, SUNN SSW1 ACT

Mal Mischief SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Vehicle Prowl BAGLEY DR # 110, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT

