Feb. 8, 2022
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE SC SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; SVID OFFICE, SUN SSC2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE # 32, SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; JERRYS POOL & SP SSS1 ACT
Fraud S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE MUNICI SSHY1 ACT
Atmt To Locate E ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 10TH ST & E JACKSON AVE; SSC7 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST # 9, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS3 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT
Burglary S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Burglary S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Crime Stoppers E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing CEMETERY RD # N; N, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT
Citizen Assist BLK ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Alarm Business E DECATUR AVE; ALVAREZ DAY SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD # 23; WILLOW PARK SSS2 UNF
Disorderly S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; city of sun SSW6 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E EDISON AVE; directly beh SSC2 CAM
Shots Fired REEVES WAY # C, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Feb. 9, 2022
Shots Fired south of town, SUNNYSIDE, UNF
Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired S 6TH ST # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ BLK RAVINE DR; AT END, SUN SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Juvenile Probm BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Theft BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DCYF; SSE2 CLO
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Code Enforce S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Trespassing S 13TH ST; COCINA ISABEL, SSC2 CLO
Animal Problem MILLER AVE; U:12, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO
Code Enforce N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO
Fraud VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle MORGAN RD; CAN AM STEEL, S SSE2 CLO
Assault S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Drugs IDA BELLE LN; END, SUNNYSI SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business S 11TH st; Jennys baker, S SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY’S BEA SSE3 CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; BOB’S AUTO SSC7 CLO
Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CJA
Feb. 10, 2022
Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST & S 11TH ST SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 CLO
Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Information S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CLO
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; MINI STORAG SSW6 ACT
Agency Assist UMATILLA COUNTY JAIL, SUNN CLO
Animal Problem N 14TH ST & DENSON AVE, SU SSN4 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:14, S SSS3 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #19, SSE2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 5TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 ACT
Drugs E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Animal Problem E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Agency Assist RAINIER CT # B; RAINIER CO SSC3 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; l, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT
Harassment PARKLAND DR # 101, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Eluding OUTLOOK RD & SCOON RD, SUN SSHY1 ACT
Feb. 11, 2022
Obstructing NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD 600 block, SUNNYS SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Parking Problem S 13TH ST & ASPARAGUS LN, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE MU SSS1 CLO
Drugs N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST # I2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Trespassing E SOUTH HILL RD; VM LEMAN SSW6 CLO
Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE # 10, SUNNYS SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Burglary W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CJA
Traffic Hazard ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Court Order Vio CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Theft S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & VICTORY WAY, S SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO
Feb. 12, 2022
Citizen Assist BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; ASTRIA HEAL SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CAA
Fire Other E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # V; U SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Alarm Resident DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Accident Injury E EDISON RD & BETHANY RD, C3E CAA
Information MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Parking Problem W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E HARRISON AVE; MASONIC TE SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA
Information DECATUR AVE; CHIQUITA BARBE CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1
Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Alarm Resident SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; CAR CRAFT, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Feb. 13, 2022
Civil Matter N 6TH; LA PLAYITA, SUNNYSID CLO
Weapon Offense SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; LA PLAYITA, SUNN SSW1 CLO
Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Unwanted Guest W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KENTUCK SSHY2 CLO
Dui N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROFE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROFE SSN2 ACT
Traffic Offense S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 ACT
Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Mal Mischief QUAIL LN; #205 BEST WESTER SSS3 CAA
Trespassing NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CAA
Citizen Assist IDA BELLE LN # 106; c106, SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & PARKLAND DR, SU SSW5 CAA
Code Enforce S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Weapon Offense S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; AUTO ELECTR SSC7 CLO
Parking Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 UNF
Feb. 14, 2022
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; NOBLE SSHY2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Sex Crime S 3RD ST; YAKIMA POLICE DE Y2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST SSW3 ACT
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Animal Problem ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Sex Crime N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; STATE FARM I SSC5 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 ACT
Eluding REEVES WAY & DOOLITTLE AVE SSN2 CLO
Eluding OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA SSHY1 ACT
Missing Person N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Theft N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 ACT
Mal Mischief E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 ACT
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT
Juvenile Probm HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC7 ACT
Animal Problem N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 TRA
Lost Property N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 ACT
Utility Problem E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT
Welfare Check GRANT AVE; U:16, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO
Wanted Person S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CAA
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Eluding N 16TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 CLO
Feb. 15, 2022
Assault N 6TH ST; LA PLAYITA, SUNN SSW1 ACT
Mal Mischief SPRUCE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Vehicle Prowl BAGLEY DR # 110, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT
