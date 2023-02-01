Jan. 24, 2023
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Noise N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Found Property N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT
Mental Subject SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist ALLEN RD # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC5 ACT
Civil Matter S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport W OKANOGAN PL; BENTON COUN CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Threats E IDA BELLE ST; SUN TERRAC SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist SAUL RD # 6, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Jan. 25, 2023
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;city shops, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Wanted Person S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CAA
Illegal Burning OUTLOOK RD;fireproof auto, SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Mal Mischief RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Court Order Vio FLOWER ST; A, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Atmt To Locate RAY RD; BLACK ROCK CREEK G C3E CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; COUNTY JAIL, Y Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Civil Matter E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Assault W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Agency Assist OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Jan. 26, 2023
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST; APT 12, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Noise Complaint YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident E LINCOLN AVE; a, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check OLIVE AVE & S 1ST ST, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Animal Bite E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 12, S SSHY3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD; 14, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO
Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Domestic E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CAA
Missing Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST & E MAPLE WAY, SU SSW3 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Jan. 27, 2023
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; Lady Godivas Con SSC1 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
Welfare Check GRANT AVE; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Accident Injury S 8TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ s 11th st, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Threats S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE; U:41, SUN SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Trespassing ALEXANDER RD; DRR FRUIT PR SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist REEVES WAY # Q, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Accident Hitrun IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CLO
Parking Problem N 16TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 ACT
Shots Fired S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Offense E KEARNEY AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CAA
Suspicious Circ CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Accident Injury WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Shots Fired COLUMBIA AVE & SWAN RD, SU SSH2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Noise Complaint N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Jan. 28, 2023
Domestic BAGLEY DR # E, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist DIVISION ST; HERBS BAR & G CGV CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Sex Crime E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Burglary GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem BLK TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDE SSN2 CLO
Accident Unknow SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; REMI’S, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense SOUTH ST & SINGH LN, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ IVONE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA
Runaway Juv IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 17, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Court Order Vio S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Fireworks CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Jan. 29, 2023
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 RAMP W; U:52 SSS1 CLO
Theft S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Traffic Hazard STATE ROUTE 241 & SHELLER SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT
Domestic-Ipv E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CAA
Suspicious Circ WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Burglary W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 ACT
Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Parking Problem IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Sex Crime BARNES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Domestic-Ipv N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CAA
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY & S 16TH ST, S SSC3 CLO
Accident Hitrun NW CRESCENT AVE; U:7, SUNN SSH1 CLO
Theft TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Trespassing S 13TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE # B103, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv TERRACE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE; U:14, SSS2 CAA
Jan. 30, 2023
Information OTIS AVE # 1, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Dui S 6TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Transport BENTON COUNTY JAIL, KENNEW CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist WANETA RD; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 ACT
Assault E WAREHOUSE AVE; SUN VALLE SSW1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Sex Crime WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SCOON RD; MOUNTAIN STATES SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 36, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
