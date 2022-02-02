Jan. 25, 2022
Accident Injury S 16TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist PICARD PL; BURGER KING; U: SSS3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Welfare Check S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Sex Crime GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO
Citizen Assist SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; A FEW HOUSES DOW SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNYS SSC1 CLO
Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Accident No Inj CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj CASCADE WAY # 7, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Abandoned Vehic HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Assault LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Vehicle Prowl PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT
Mal Mischief PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Information BLK IDABELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Jan. 26, 2022
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Domestic FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 CLO
Burglary CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Transport S 3RD ST; WILLIAM O DOUGLA Y2 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; U:10, SUNNY SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; O’REI SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; 10, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Runaway Juv N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY tacos ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Jan. 27, 2022
Suspicious Circ W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Sex Crime E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
Theft GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Disorderly S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Domestic S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Code Enforce S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Parking Problem ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic-Ipv E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CAA
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 ACT
Jan. 28, 2022
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST # B, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Abuse Neglect S 13TH ST # B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS A ACT
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Resident E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Stop MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem S 5TH ST # 10; 10, SUNNYSI SSW1 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft N 16TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOP SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; FSI FABRICATION SSE2 UNF
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST SSW3 ACT
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT
Alarm Business GRANT AVE; Emanuels beauty SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 CLO
Civil Matter S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & RAY RD SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Shots Fired E LINCOLN AVE; SOUTH SIDE SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Jan. 29, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNY SSS1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Dui S 6TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #258 SSN2 ACT
Shots Fired MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 UNF
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST # C, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Theft-Vehicle QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 ACT
Court Order Vio QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CAA
Burglary LAPPIN AVE; VALLEY HEATING SSN1 ACT
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAINVIEW E SSS1 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 77, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Theft N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CAA
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Domestic DARRIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST; APT 2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Traffic Offense SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO
Burglary E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECTR SSE2 ACT
Jan. 30, 2022
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Resident E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 UNF
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Burglary MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT
Traffic Offense MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist PARKLAND DR # 82, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST ;#2, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Information HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Weapon Offense HILLCREST RD, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Resident S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN # 121; U:10, SSS2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief LOUISE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Traffic Hazard EX69, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & CHESTNUT AVE, S SSN1 UNF
Runaway Juv S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Shots Fired E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 UNF
Eluding NORTH AVE & N 9TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BLK, SSHY3 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:16, SSHY2 CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Jan. 31, 2022
Shots Fired W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist LOUISE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241; U:32, SUN C3E CLO
Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TETOS SSHY2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; SICK CUSTOMS, SU SSN4 ACT
Burglary ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Burglary RAILROAD AVE; B B STRUCTURE ACT
Burglary CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE / SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj S 2ND ST & STACKHOUSE ST, SSW2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO
Theft E SOUTH HILL RD; TAQUERIA SSW6 CLO
Burglary E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; ACROSS FROM, SUN SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Burglary S 3RD ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM SSW1 CLO
Agency Assist I-82 W & 67, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj MIDVALE RD & EMERALD RD, S SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CLO
Runaway Juv W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CAA
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 CLO
Burglary 6TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Weapon Offense S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Feb. 1, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #F CAB CLO
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
