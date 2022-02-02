Jan. 25, 2022

Accident Injury S 16TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 ACT

Agency Assist PICARD PL; BURGER KING; U: SSS3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Welfare Check S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CAA

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Sex Crime GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO

Citizen Assist SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; A FEW HOUSES DOW SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNYS SSC1 CLO

Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Accident No Inj CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj CASCADE WAY # 7, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Abandoned Vehic HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Assault LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Vehicle Prowl PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT

Mal Mischief PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO

Information BLK IDABELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT

Jan. 26, 2022

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Domestic FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Lost Property S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT

Recovrd Stolen SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 CLO

Burglary CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Transport S 3RD ST; WILLIAM O DOUGLA Y2 ACT

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; U:10, SUNNY SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Citizen Assist DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 ACT

Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; O’REI SSHY3 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; 10, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Domestic N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Runaway Juv N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY tacos ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Jan. 27, 2022

Suspicious Circ W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT

Sex Crime E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT

Theft GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Disorderly S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Domestic S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Code Enforce S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA

Parking Problem ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Domestic-Ipv E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CAA

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Domestic W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO

Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 ACT

Jan. 28, 2022

Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST # B, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Abuse Neglect S 13TH ST # B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT

Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS A ACT

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Resident E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Stop MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem S 5TH ST # 10; 10, SUNNYSI SSW1 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft N 16TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOP SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business MORGAN RD; FSI FABRICATION SSE2 UNF

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST SSW3 ACT

Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT

Alarm Business GRANT AVE; Emanuels beauty SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 CLO

Civil Matter S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & RAY RD SSS3 CLO

Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT

Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Shots Fired E LINCOLN AVE; SOUTH SIDE SSS2 ACT

Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Jan. 29, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNY SSS1 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Dui S 6TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSS1 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #258 SSN2 ACT

Shots Fired MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 UNF

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST # C, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT

Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Theft-Vehicle QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 ACT

Court Order Vio QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CAA

Burglary LAPPIN AVE; VALLEY HEATING SSN1 ACT

Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAINVIEW E SSS1 CLO

Trespassing S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 77, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Theft N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CAA

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO

Domestic DARRIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Noise Complaint S 13TH ST; APT 2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO

Traffic Offense SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO

Burglary E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECTR SSE2 ACT

Jan. 30, 2022

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 ACT

Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO

Alarm Resident E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 UNF

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT

Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT

Burglary MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT

Traffic Offense MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist PARKLAND DR # 82, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST ;#2, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT

Information HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Weapon Offense HILLCREST RD, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Resident S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN # 121; U:10, SSS2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Mal Mischief LOUISE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Traffic Hazard EX69, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & CHESTNUT AVE, S SSN1 UNF

Runaway Juv S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Shots Fired E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 UNF

Eluding NORTH AVE & N 9TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT

Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BLK, SSHY3 CLO

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:16, SSHY2 CLO

Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Jan. 31, 2022

Shots Fired W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist LOUISE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 ACT

Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241; U:32, SUN C3E CLO

Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TETOS SSHY2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; SICK CUSTOMS, SU SSN4 ACT

Burglary ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Burglary RAILROAD AVE; B B STRUCTURE ACT

Burglary CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE / SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj S 2ND ST & STACKHOUSE ST, SSW2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 CLO

Theft E SOUTH HILL RD; TAQUERIA SSW6 CLO

Burglary E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; ACROSS FROM, SUN SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Burglary S 3RD ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM SSW1 CLO

Agency Assist I-82 W & 67, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Accident No Inj MIDVALE RD & EMERALD RD, S SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 7TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CLO

Runaway Juv W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CAA

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 CLO

Burglary 6TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Weapon Offense S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Feb. 1, 2022

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #F CAB CLO

Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

