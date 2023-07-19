Sunnyside Police: July 11-18, 2023

July 11, 2023
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Civil Matter HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 15TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Flock SHELLER RD; wb, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR; S, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; F, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 ACT
Lewd Conduct S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Juvenile Probm E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Agency Assist SHELLER RD & STATE ROUTE 2 SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 E; MP68E, SU C3E CLO
Agency Assist MAIN ST; KOHL’S, Union Gap U1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Death Invest LORETTA ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Citizen Dispute NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 NRT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY STATE CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST # C2; ACROSS FRO SSS2 CLO
July 12, 2023
Dui W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # B, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Suicidal Person VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Unsecure Premis E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL, SU SSW1 CLO
Theft S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SARTI SSN3 CLO
Parking Problem N 6TH ST; PANDA BEAR DAYCA SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Information E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Public Service 2ND AVE; VALLEY HILLS MORT CZL ACT
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST # 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abuse Neglect SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Abuse Neglect E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Harassment MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Lost Property N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 ACT
Domestic E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business S 11TH ST; SUN VALLEY IRRI SSC2 CLO
Fireworks RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Parking Problem S 9TH ST; RAFAELAS CHILDS SSC7 ACT
Mal Mischief WOODWARD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Accident No Inj W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Harassment CASCADE WAY # 59, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
July 13, 2023
Domestic-Ipv S 5TH ST; U:19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST # 2, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Harassment FEDERAL WAY # 67, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #270 T SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check CEMETERY RD # P, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist BLK OF CEMETERY RD, SUNNYS CLO
Domestic FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Parking Problem SAGE CT & BAGLEY DR, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Weapon Offense S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 ACT
July 14, 2023
Accident No Inj S EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT
Agency Assist SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTOZ SSHY2 ACT
Domestic bishop rd, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Weapon Offense S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & SHELLER RD, SU SSN4 CLO
Trespassing HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CAA
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Livestock Incid MAPLE GROVE RD & YAKIMA VA SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST # F, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Trespassing HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CAA
Robbery HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CJM
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Domestic S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist EX67; WB EXIT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Accident No Inj BLK E BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSID SSW1 CLO
Domestic RAINIER CT # G; RAINIER CO SSC3 ACT
Accident No Inj N 11TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Domestic BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Alarm Resident E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; DAILY DEALS, SSC5 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE # 8, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 5TH ST; U:36, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
July 15, 2023
Shots Fired E EDISON AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ OTIS AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Domestic PARKLAND DR # 40, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Harassment ALLEN RD # 24, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Noise Complaint BLK MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle PARKLAND DR # 65, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN # 111; #BDLG SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Domestic S 6TH ST; SUNNY MART CAR W SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Fraud S 5TH ST # 15, SUNNYSIDE, SSW1 ACT
Accident Hitrun HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Domestic CHAFFEE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Shots Fired OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Accident Unknow W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Accident Hitrun W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Intoxication S 5TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Assault E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv A Edison av; 89, SUNNYSIDE CAA
Suicidal Person PARK DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Shots Fired BLK NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
July 16, 2023
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST; PLAZA DEL SOL, S SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Shots Fired KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Domestic S 8TH ST; #3, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:32, S SSS3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CAA
Theft-Vehicle S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft-Vehicle PARKLAND DR # 13, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 E, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Atmt To Locate BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Agency Assist IDA BELLE LN; U:14, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 5TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Overdose BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Code Enforce E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
July 17, 2023
Welfare Check NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST # B2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GOLDEN LN, YAKIMA, WA C2N ACT
Agency Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CAA
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CLO
Public Service PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 4T SSHY2 CLO
Fireworks S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SELF SSN3 CLO
Fireworks W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Fireworks W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Livestock Incid SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check JULIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Domestic ROUSE RD # F, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 CLO
July 18, 2023
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Accident Injury EMERALD RD; U:32, SUNNYSID C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
