JULY 19, 2022
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CJA
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Code Enforce BLK S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SU SSH1 ACT
Social Contact ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # A9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Assault W 2ND AVE; U:41, TOPPENISH TPL5 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Lewd Conduct S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Animal Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 11TH ST; MIDVALLEY COMMU SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E I82, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Court Order Ser E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Theft PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY # 38, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD; ACROSS FROM, SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; iran al SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
JULY 20, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; upsta SSW1 CLO
Domestic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE # B, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOMS SSN3 ACT
Animal Problem N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist S 9TH ST & BARNES CT, SUNN SSC4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC7 ACT
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Alarm Resident WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Theft S 5TH ST; UPTOWN ADULT COU SSW1 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Code Enforce NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Animal Problem TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft-Vehicle ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Court Order Ser HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Unwanted Guest HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT
Suicidal Person MCCLAIN DR # D, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 1, SU SSN4 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; #B, SUNNYSI SSE3 ACT
Accident No Inj NORTH AVE & DOOLITTLE AVE, SSN2 ACT
Public Service DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Accident Hitrun ROUSE RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 ACT
Court Order Vio W MAPLE AVE; 42, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Proeb SSHY2 ACT
Found Property S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; trave SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business N 9TH ST; SHELL UNDERWOOD SSC2 CLO
Threats S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; medin SSHY3 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
JULY 21, 2022
Agency Assist MCCLAIN DR # D, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 ACT
Citizen Assist CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Dui BLK S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CAA
Alarm Business GREGORY AVE; LIFE OPTION, SSE1 ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP65 E; U:14, OUTL C3E ACT
Alarm Business S 13TH ST; HEIDEN DENTAL, SSC3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Welfare Check CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Code Enforce FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 5TH ST; UPTOWN MOBILE CT SSW1 ACT
Livestock Incid E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou CLO
Code Enforce IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Assault S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 ACT
Missing Person OLIVE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & FORS C3E CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist MIDVALE RD & MCGEE RD, MAB C3E CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; HUGH SHIELDS SSC5 ACT
Atmt To Locate OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Juvenile Probm JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv VAN BELLE RD & WASHOUT RD, C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; GRIZZLY MARK SSC3 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #159 SSN2 ACT
JULY 22, 2022
Social Contact S 13TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC3 ACT
Social Contact BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Noise Complaint TACOMA AVE & S 12TH ST, SU SSC4 CLO
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; ASTRIA SUNNYSI SSC4 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAM
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Missing Person MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Burglary S 6TH ST; THE DAILY BUZZ, SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST # C8, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Juvenile Probm E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; CPS, SSE2 CLO
Theft S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Intoxication IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop CRESCENT AVE & SUNNYSIDE A SSH1 CJA
Noise Complaint S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Traffic Stop N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CAA
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 9; 9, SU SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist upland park, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Public Service E EDISON AVE; GOLDEN PHEAS SSC1 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
JULY 23, 2022
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; FSI Fabrication SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Traffic Stop N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CAA
Citizen Assist WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT
Traffic Offense STACKHOUSE ST & CRESCENT A SSH1 CAA
Information W EDISON AVE; U:12, SUNNYS SSW2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident ASOTIN AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL5 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Information N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic OTIS AVE; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic OTIS AVE; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Traffic Stop E TOPPENISH AVE & N D ST, TPL2 CAA
Abandoned Vehic IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK IDABELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Noise Complaint VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY; 73, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist S TOPPENISH AVE; LIBERTY T TPL5 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Court Order Vio n 6th st & railroad av, SU CSU CAA
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Noise Complaint VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
JULY 24, 2022
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Noise Complaint THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ ALPHABET LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Disorderly LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Assault VILLA REAL DR; U:12, SUNNY SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, SSHY2 CLO
Noise Complaint THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ W 3RD AVE # A10, TOPPENISH TPL5 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER SCH SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ COUNTRYVIEW CT, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 6TH ST # B, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check GRANT AVE & CRESCENT AVE, SSH1 ACT
Information N 11TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Wanted Person S 13TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC8 ACT
Lost Property E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST; #12, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; TAYLOR OIL SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic s 9th st, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Citizen Assist MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic washington crt, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Abandoned Vehic WASHINGTON CT, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Domestic S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Welfare Check HARRISON AVE # 15, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP67 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Civil Matter GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; sunny SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist NEWHOUSE AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS2 CLO
Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
JULY 25, 2022
Disorderly S 8TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Fire Srvc Call YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ JULIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Burglary ALEXANDER RD; KIE, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE & GRENDING SSH2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Wanted Person IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CAA
Lewd Conduct S 6TH ST; HAROLDS REPAIR & SSC6 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Harassment GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Mal Mischief IDA BELLE LN # 110; 110, S SSS2 ACT
Illegal Dumping NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Atmt To Locate CEMETERY RD # L2, SUNNYSID SSN2 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOREN SSHY2 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Theft IDA BELLE LN # 125, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Harassment W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Found Property W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 ACT
Court Order Vio GREGORY AVE; #2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem MCBRIDE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Animal Problem IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR; N1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Harassment MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Disorderly E ZILLAH AVE & S 2ND ST, S SSW2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD # 8G, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Civil Matter BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE & UPLAND DR, SSH2 ACT
Atmt To Locate 2ND AVE, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 222; SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST # G1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CAA
Traffic Offense CEMETERY RD & NORTH AVE, S SSN2 ACT
JULY 26, 2022
Noise Complaint BLK N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SOUTH ST & S 16TH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.